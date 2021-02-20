Westview Might Be Marvel's New Salem in Wandavision

✖

We've seen Westview serve as ground zero for Wanda's (Elizabeth Olsen) sick and twisted games through seven episodes of WandaVision. As it turns out, there's a chance it could be a whole lot more than just some town full of innocent people being manipulated by the most powerful being in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — it could be a stand-in for the live-action version of Marvel's mystical New Salem.

Light spoilers up ahead that you've probably already seen on Twitter! Proceed with caution if you've yet to watch the latest episode of WandaVision.

We now know Kathryn Hahn is playing Agatha Harkness, a casting most have suspected through the duration of the show. In "Breaking the Fourth Wall," WandaVision went straight from its sitcom foundation, skipping classic Marvel blockbuster vibes altogether before diving directly into a spooky side of the world we've yet to really see.

Agatha's basement is an elaborate set-piece that looks like an ancient castle, with magic-fueled moss and tree-like extensions growing on the walls. It seems her house has been there for quite some time, so what if Westview is simply the MCU's version of New Salem?

In the comics, the city is hidden somewhere deep in Colorado and can only be accessed by the world's wielders of magic. At one point, Harkness herself served as the leader of the establishment before handing power down to her son Nicholas Scratch. If you've been paying close enough attention, Agatha's bunny in the series is called Senor Scratchy — perhaps suggesting her son has somehow been transformed into the animal.

Then there's still speculation characters like Dottie (Emma Caulfield Ford) could also be mystical artists in disguise.

If Westview is actually home to magic users, that could be one reason why Dr. Strange hasn't found it in himself to intervene just quite yet — they've simply managed to shield the compound from the Sorcerer Supreme. It'd also provide the MCU a place much more accessible than Kathmandu, where the likes of Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wong (Benedict Wong) trained.

The first seven episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

