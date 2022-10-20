Yellowstone Season 5 Sneak Peek to Screen in Select AMC Theatres





Yellowstone Season 5 is getting a sneak peek at select AMC Theatres. The Paramount Network mega-hit is heading to the big screen. In a release from the studio, AMC has partnered with Paramount to pair Yellowstone with Tulsa King for fans who want to make the trek. 101 Studios announced that Saturday October 29 will be the day a lot of fans can see what's going on with the Duttons. 100 AMC locations will play host to the special event. Tickets are already on sale at AMCTheatres.com and in the AMC Mobile App, and they cost $15. If you want to dress up as a Yellowstone character, it's been highly encouraged. There will be merchandise available as rewards for the best-dressed.

What's Coming In Yellowstone This Season?

The studio describes the upcoming season of the mega-hit, "Yellowstone Season 5 chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries."

"From Academy Award® nominee Taylor Sheridan, season five features a critically-acclaimed ensemble cast including Oscar®-winner Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham with Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly upped to series regulars. The upcoming season will also feature the return of Josh Lucas as young John Dutton alongside Jacki Weaver, Kylie Rogers, Kyle Red Silverstein and Rob Kirkland with Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay and Dawn Olivieri joining the star-studded cast."

Tulsa King Gets New Description

"Tulsa King From Creator and Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan alongside Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award® winner Terence Winter, who also serves as showrunner and writer, TULSA KING follows New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi (Stallone), just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a "crew" from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet."

"The series also stars Andrea Savage ("I'm Sorry"), Martin Starr ("Silicon Valley"), Jay Will ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), Max Casella ("The Tender Bar"), Domenick Lombardozzi ("The Irishman"), Vincent Piazza ("Boardwalk Empire"), A.C. Peterson ("Superman & Lois") with Garrett Hedlund ("The United States vs. Billie Holiday") and Dana Delany ("Body of Proof"). The series is executive produced by Sheridan, Winter, Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Allen Coulter and Braden Aftergood."

Would you want to watch Yellowstone on a big screen? Let us know down in the comments!