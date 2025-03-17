Invincible Fans Put Season 3 Finale Above Game of Thrones’ Best Battle With New Record

As Invincible Season 3 draws to a close, it has done so by challenging some of the greatest TV shows of all time. Season 3 adapted the “Invincible War” arc, which left much of the world decimated after Invincible variants from other timelines were let loose by Angstrom Levy. If that wasn’t bad enough, Mark was then challenged by Conquest, one of the toughest soldiers in the entire Viltrumite Empire, and only just managed to beat him. Season 3’s finale was a 46-minute-long, brutal fight scene. It is also one of the highest-rated episodes of TV of all time.

Invincible‘s Season 3 finale put the beloved animated show on a pantheon among other series that will go down in TV history. Users on IMDb have rated the episode, titled “I Thought You’d Never Shut Up,” a whopping 9.9/10. From 59k user ratings, 55k (93.8%) of them gave the episode a 10/10. Of course, these ratings are far from objective. But, this means the battle between Mark Grayson and Conquest rivals Game of Thrones‘ best battle, Vinland Saga‘s most poignant episode, and many other popular episodes of TV in the eyes of fans.

Invincible‘s Season 3 Finale Is One of the Highest-Rated TV Episodes of All Time

On IMDb, there are 19 episodes of TV that have earned a 9.9 rating. This prestigious list includes the series finale of Avatar: The Last Airbender (“Sozin’s Comet, Part 4: Avatar Aang”), S6, E7 of Better Call Saul (“Plan and Execution”), Vinland Saga‘s Season 1 finale (“End of Prologue”), and both “Battle of the Bastards” and “The Winds of Winter” from Game of Thrones.

“Battle of the Bastards” is often considered to be the greatest battle-focused episode of Game of Thrones. Despite how much Season 8 has smeared the show’s legacy, at one point, Game of Thrones was considered to be the greatest show on TV. GoT isn’t the only HBO series to hold a 9.9 rated episode, either. Succession also managed to achieve the feat with the Season 4 episode “Connor’s Wedding,” while Six Feet Under’s “Everybody’s Waiting” installment reigning near the top of the list after 20 years.

Moving into the realm of animation, Avatar: The Last Airbender is often considered the greatest animated series ever made (or at least, is a strong contender for that title). Its series finale stuck the landing and then some, pitting Avatar Aang against Fire Lord Ozai in an epic and emotionally challenging battle. Invincible‘s Season 3 finale also rivals BoJack Horseman‘s best episode, “The View from Halfway Down,” the penultimate episode of the sixth and final season.

As much as Invincible‘s Season 3 finale speaks to the quality of the individual episode, due to it being reliant on user reviews, it speaks more to the strength of the show’s fandom. Seasons 2 and 3 have certainly been divisive at times. But, Season 3’s finale managed to bring almost the entire fan base together to celebrate the epic ending of the “Invincible War” story arc.

Only one episode of TV has managed to secure a 10/10 rating. Unsurprisingly, that feat was achieved by Breaking Bad, which earned a perfect score with the seminal Season 5 episode, “Ozymandias.” The episode brought a beloved character’s time to an end while also spawning a litany of memes and helped secure Breaking Bad‘s place as arguably the greatest TV show of all time.

Invincible‘s Strong Season 3 Puts a Lot of Pressure on Season 4

With Season 3 now over, all eyes are on Season 4. The fourth season is currently in the works at Prime Video, and hopes are high for the show’s return next year. Season 4 hasn’t been given an official release date, although Robert Kirkman has revealed that he plans to release a new episode each year.

Season 4 will give Mark many more foes to face off against. The Season 3 finale also teased a new demonic threat from an unused comic book storyline, meaning those who have read the comics won’t be able to spoil the new episodes (for once). Kirkman has also confirmed that the show’s biggest villain has been cast. He didn’t reveal which actor has taken on the role. But, if you thought Conquest was powerful, he’s got nothing on this Viltrumite.