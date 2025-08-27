Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Drops New Trailer Ahead of a New Arc

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 is currently airing, with six episodes released so far, marking the halfway point of its total eleven-episode run for this summer. This season continues directly from where the previous one left off, focusing on Kafka’s identity as Kaiju No. 8 and his uncertain fate within the Defense Force. Expanding on this narrative, the series introduced the First Division of the Defense Force, led by its captain, Gen Narumi, regarded as the strongest combatant in the whole Defense Force. It was revealed that Kafka and Kikoru Shinomiya would be joining the First Division, and they were soon put to the test in battle against Kaiju No. 9’s attack.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This arc followed with Kikoru and Kafka proving their worth in the division; however, Kaiju No. 9 prevailed, devouring Kikoru’s father, Isao, who wielded the power of Kaiju No. 2 through his suit, and becoming an even more formidable threat. This set the stage for the Division to grow stronger than ever, and amidst this, a new trailer is also released ahead of the beginning of the next arc, confirming the involvement of more key characters. The special trailer highlighted Reno Ichikawa and Iharu Furuhashi, two key characters from Season 1 who played a significant role in shaping the narrative. While it confirms Reno’s position as the series’ deuteragonist, Iharu is also brought back into focus, now facing the dilemma of being left behind.

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2‘s New Trailer Brings Two Key Characters Back

Play video

With most of the beloved characters from Season 1, including members of the Third Division, shifting into different roles, it seemed plausible that many key characters would fall out of the spotlight, including Reno Ichikawa, who was somewhat positioned as the series’ deuteragonist. However, the latest developments confirm that Reno will be returning to the main battlefield, as he is the only one capable of wielding the Kaiju No. 6 suit, a suit made from the monster once considered the King of the Kaiju. The newly released teaser offers the first look at Reno employing the Kaiju No. 6 suit in battle, and he appears more formidable than ever, confirming that the upcoming arc will feature a lot of this fan-favorite character in his new appearance.

While Reno’s return is a treat for fans, the teaser actually focuses more on Iharu, the once-confident Defense Force member, now questioning his place within the organization. In Season 1, Iharu was introduced as a confident fighter who, alongside Reno, stood against Kaiju No. 9 and narrowly escaped death. With Reno now officially chosen to bear the power of Kaiju No. 6, Iharu expresses his fear of being left behind and is shown questioning his ambition. The teaser strongly emphasizes Reno’s genius, with one key moment highlighting Iharu’s struggle against a Kaiju, only for Reno to arrive in his Kaiju No. 6 suit to rescue him once again, echoing the past, as Iharu voices his fear of falling behind.

Given that the trailer heavily emphasizes these two characters over others, it is evident that they will be central to the new arc, preparing for the imminent battle against Kaiju No. 9. While Reno’s role as a key figure is clear, Iharu’s future remains uncertain. It is also evident that he will not be receiving a suit like Reno’s, meaning Iharu must achieve a breakthrough using his natural talent, the same gift that allowed him to stand out as a child. If anything, the latest teaser confirms that a new arc will officially begin in the next episode of Kaiju No. 8, and it is exciting to see familiar faces returning to the spotlight.

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 is preparing for a big battle, and new developments confirm key characters returning. What are you most excited to see in the upcoming arc of Kaiju No. 8? We’d love to hear your favorites in the comments below.