AEW Planning Massive Match For All Out – How Will This Impact AEW ALL IN: London?

All Elite Wrestling finds itself with a little more leg room at the tail end of this summer. Back in August and September 2023, AEW presented its biggest event to date, AEW ALL IN: London, from Wembley Stadium during the United Kingdom’s Summer Bank Holiday weekend. The show, which drew a paid crowd of 81,035 fans, was announced just four months before it went down, meaning much of the company’s surrounding schedule was already set in stone. This included AEW All Out, one of AEW’s “big four” pay-per-views, which had been a staple of Labor Day Weekend.

AEW All Out 2023 went down just one week after AEW ALL IN: London, leaving AEW with just singular episodes of AEW Dynamite, AEW Rampage, and AEW Collision to build a card for the show. AEW President Tony Khan extended that window this year, pushing AEW All Out to September 7th to give an extra week of build.

AEW Eyes Hangman vs. Swerve 3 For All Out

That extra week is all the more necessary with news of the show’s reported main event.

As reported by WrestlePurists, AEW is looking to revisit one of its most historic rivalries for AEW All Out in September: Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland. Hangman and Swerve went to war twice in Fall 2023, competing against one another in a singles capacity at AEW WrestleDream and in a barbaric Texas Death Match at AEW Full Gear. Swerve won both matches.

How Do AEW’s All Out Plans Impact ALL IN: London?

Swerve vs. Hangman 3 happening at AEW All Out poises some big questions.

Swerve is set to defend the AEW World Title against Bryan Danielson in a Title vs. Career Match at AEW ALL IN: London. With Danielson already set to step away from full-time wrestling this fall and news that he needs to undergo neck surgery before the end of 2024, many have suspected that the American Dragon’s swan song will be conducted inside Wembley Stadium.

If Swerve wins at AEW ALL IN: London, his threequel against Hangman would have the AEW World Title on the line. Considering Hangman just returned and is currently winless in his feud against Swerve, it would make sense that Hangman will emerge from this third bout on top. That said, Hangman becoming AEW World Champion right now feels against the grain of current AEW storylines. If the plan was to re-crown Hangman, why not have him win the Owen Hart Cup Tournament and challenge Swerve at AEW ALL IN: London?

On the flip side, the biggest way to conclude the Swerve vs. Hangman trilogy is to put the AEW World Title between them. All things considered, this report just makes the AEW ALL IN: London main event all the more unpredictable.

AEW All Out goes down on Saturday, September 7th.