AEW Star Set To Compete in STARDOM

AEW is continuing to expand on their relationships in Japan, specifically in the women’s wrestling market. Over the last few months since STARDOM co-founder Rossy Ogawa was ousted from his position in the company, AEW has begun working with the company. Several women have made their way to the United States to compete in AEW, including Mei Seira, Maika, Mina Shirakawa, Tam Nakano, Saya Kamitani and AZM. Now AEW is sending over talent of their own starting with Anna Jay who will compete in the 5STAR Grand Prix tournament beginning August 10th.

Jay has never taken a Japan excursion as her wrestling career began in 2019 and she quickly caught the attention of then start-up AEW where she has been ever since. At first, she was a regular part of the Dark and Dark Elevation roster but since that is no longer, she has been trying to find her way in AEW. She was paired with The Dark Order for awhile as well as the Jericho Appreciation Society but now that she’s out on her own she’s really upped her in-ring abilities. Jay last competed on AEW Dynamite back in June, teaming with The Outcasts’ Harley Cameron and Saraya against Mina Shirakawa, AEW Women’s Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm and Mariah May.

https://x.com/annajay___/status/1817107148373131666

The tournament is set to run until August 31 in two separate blocks, Red and Blue. Jay is part of the Blue Stars A Block with Saori Anou, Syuri, Starlight Kid, Xena, Koguma and Miyu Amasaki. As it is a round robin style tournament, Jay will wrestle everyone in the block to accumulate points in hopes of becoming the winner of her block. Her venture to Japan has been teased for quite awhile as the last time AZM and Saya Kamitani were in AEW they teased recruiting the 26-year-old. Queen’s Quest and Oedo Tai, two of the longest-standing factions in STARDOM, were recently disbanded, seemingly in an effort to erase any trace of Ogawa’s legacy on the company.

Some of the greatest women’s wrestlers in the world have competed in STARDOM at one point or another in their careers and many have seen first hand what an excursion in Japan can do thanks to May who is flourishing in her AEW role currently. Something similar for Jay could give her the confidence she needs to be AEW’s next big star in the women’s division.

