AEW Star Mentions CM Punk on Collision During WWE Survivor Series

With WWE Survivor Series WarGames taking place in Chicago tonight, CM Punk has been a popular topic of conversation. That doesn't just apply to WWE either, as Punk's name came up over in AEW as well. Surprisingly though the mention of Punk wasn't from the crowd, but an AEW star, specifically House of Black's Malakai Black. House of Black came out to confront FTR, and Black had some words for the tag team, who are also friends of Punk. Black went on to mention a few names that weren't coming to help during his promo, including CM Punk, and it's likely not a coincidence that he did it during Survivor Series.

With FTR in the ring, Black started taunting the team as he walked from backstage. Black told FTR that no help was coming, saying, "No one coming to save you. No Cesaro, no Yuta, and no CM Punk. See the misconception is that this place, it's not the brotherhood that you two think it is. "

Malakai Black looks to give FTR a wake up call#AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/szvSWR3r2B — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) November 26, 2023

While Black did mention Cesaro (which is funny since he is Claudio in AEW) and Yuta, the Punk reference was the surprising one. There were plenty of rumors that Punk might be signing with WWE, and there were also rumors that Punk would make his WWE debut at Survivor Series. So far none of that's happened, and WWE made sure to get ahead of Punk speculation by announcing Randy Orton was making his return at WarGames.

Throughout the night WWE teased Orton's return, so unless something changes in the final match, it would appear Orton is the big surprise at Survivor Series and not Punk. There's obviously still a chance that Punk does eventually return to WWE, but right now it doesn't seem to be happening.

The last major report about Punk said he was interested in a WWE return, but WWE wasn't looking to make it happen at the moment. WWE has been setting records with their premium live events and has had big momentum since Triple H took over creative, and with Randy Orton likely back in the mix, they have big returns already on deck. That said, if there is a slowdown in some of that momentum, bringing Punk back would be a surefire way to give WWE a boost.

Whether that happens remains to be seen, and over in AEW there's constant talk of Punk thanks to the mysterious Devil character roaming about. Some think it is Punk, but others believe it's Adam Cole. That mystery still has some legs, so who knows, but in the meantime you can find the results for Survivor Series below.

Survivor Series WarGames:

Women's World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) def. Zoey Stark

Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (C) def. The Miz

Men's WarGames Match: Judgement Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh) and Drew McIntyre vs Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jet Uso, Sami Zayn, and Randy Orton.

Women's WarGames Match: Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch def. Damage CTRL (IYO SKY, Bayley, Kairi Sane, and Asuka)

Santos Escobar def. Dragon Lee

Do you think CM Punk will return to AEW or WWE? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!