AEW: Sting Update Might Spell Doom for Double or Nothing Appearance

It doesn't get much more iconic than Sting, and despite not being on television for a while there's no shortage of fans who would love to see him back on TV once more. When it was recently revealed that Sting's contract with WWE had come to an end, some fans dreamed of a time where Sting could surface on All Elite Wresting, especially with the Double or Nothing pay-per-view happening tonight. A tweet where he referenced AEW only added to that rumor, though a new update might just be the thing that kills it. WWE Network News (via Bleeding Cool) has revealed that there is a Sting special headed to WWE Network this month, airing on May 31st, and it would be odd for WWE to air a big special as the focus of it heads to another promotion.

The special is titled Sting: The Lost Tape, and here is the official description. "Featuring never-before-seen footage and interviews, cameras follow Sting backstage before his big match at WCW Slamboree 1995."

Now, because this is older footage and Sting was a part of the company for a bit, WWE might not care about promoting Sting even if he is heading to AEW. That said, that isn't typically their modus operandi, so if he is indeed headed to AEW you can probably expect that Sting special to be shelved for a bit.

Now, there's nothing wrong with WWE airing the footage even if he is with AEW, as they own the rights to WCW and WWE footage. That said, without him under contract they cannot make new merchandise based on him or his likeness, which is why Mattel canceled a Sting figure they were developing after his contract expired.

If he does show up, what exactly will his role be? He could end up surprising people as part of the Casino Ladder Match, spoiling someone else's dreams of winning the match and setting up something fun. He could also just show up as an ally for one of AEW's factions, though it could also be something else entirely.

Personally I would love to see Sting get another small run, as the WWE one we all anticipated was cut short by injury, so fingers crossed it happens.

You can find the full rundown for tonight's pay-per-view below.

The Buy In:

Private Party vs. Best Friends - #1 Contender for the AEW World Tag Team Championship

Double or Nothing:

The Elite (Matt Hardy, Kenny Omega, Adam Page, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs. The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana and Ortiz) - Stadium Stampede Match

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brodie Lee - Singles Match for the AEW World Championship

Cody (with Arn Anderson and Brandi Rhodes) vs. Lance Archer (with Jake Roberts) - AEW TNT Championship Finals

Nyla Rose (c) vs. Hikaru Shida - Singles Match for the AEW Women's World Championship

Darby Allin vs. Colt Cabana vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Joey Janela vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Kip Sabian vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Luchasaurus vs. Mystery Opponent - Casino Ladder Match

Shawn Spears vs. Dustin Rhodes

Penelope Ford vs. Kris Statlander

MJF (with Wardlow) vs. Jungle Boy

The Buy In starts at 7:30 PM ET and the main show kicks off at 8 PM ET. Let us know what you think of the show in the comments or find me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things wrestling!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.