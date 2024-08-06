AEW’s Tony Khan Breaks Silence on Shane McMahon Meeting: “It’s a Big Thing.”

AEW President Tony Khan met with Shane McMahon last month. The two linked up after months of rumors swirled about Shane’s legitimate potential to join All Elite Wrestling, as WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross speculated that it was not as crazy as fans would think. The possibility exists in the first place because Shane is a free agent within the pro wrestling realm, as he was quietly let go from WWE in February 2022 and was not re-signed following his one-off appearance at WWE WrestleMania 39. Reports emerged that Khan’s meeting with Shane revolved around a number of topics, one of which included “possibilities moving forward.”

Tony Khan Breaks Silence on Shane McMahon Meeting

Shane-o-Mac’s wrestling future remains a hot topic.

Speaking to Sedano & Kap, AEW President Tony Khan opened up about meeting with Shane McMahon, referring to their forum as a “big thing.”

“It’s a big thing. It’s exciting. It was nice to talk to him,” Khan said. “I don’t know what’s to come, but it’s an exciting time in AEW.”

Khan and Shane reportedly met on July 29th at a private Arlington airport’s office that afternoon. This was the first time that the two had met in person.

“I had never met him and my first conversation with him, there was a lot of buzz about this,” Khan continued. “I thought it would certainly be worth talking and I have a lot of respect for him. I had never met him, but he seemed like a really nice guy. I sat down with him, he was fantastic. I really enjoyed talking with him. He is a very smart person about wrestling and I thought he was a great guy. A mutual friend linked us up, who is one of the bigger names in pro wrestling, and that friend put us on a group chat. I enjoyed the conversation and there is nothing wrong with a couple of people getting together and talking about wrestling.”

Shane’s first words following the meeting also downplayed the potential future working relationship, rather focusing on how the two shared their mutual love for pro wrestling.

“Tony and I were connected through a mutual friend and we had a great meeting. We talked about many things, but mostly about our shared love for the business and the rewards and challenges of working with family,” Shane said in a statement. “I congratulated him on the five-year anniversary of AEW and look forward to how he evolves the business moving forward.”