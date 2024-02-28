AEW's New Dynamite Logo Possibly Revealed

Last year AEW's flagship show Dynamite received an updated look, and earlier this year the AEW World Championships also received updates. Now it seems there's a new logo for AEW Dynamite coming soon, as today Fightful shared an image of a new logo sporting a more colorful design than past versions. The new logo (via Fightful) featured an updated version of the Dynamite font, but instead of the traditional white outline, the letters boast outlines of different colors, including orange, yellow, red, purple, and blue. If this does end up being the final logo, hopefully, we don't have to wait too much longer to get the official rollout. You can check out the new logo below.

One note is that Andrew Zarian has seen a different color logo, though in a reply to the tweet does state that this version could end up being used more. Right now the redesign only seems to be tied to the logo for Dynamite, but that could always change. The overall set for Dynamite received its last change at the beginning of last year.

A look at the new AEW Dynamite logo pic.twitter.com/4rK7bRCacL — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) February 27, 2024

As for AEW in general, the company is heading into one of its most anticipated events this weekend in Revolution. In addition to a number of big marquee matches, Revolution will also be where Sting wrestles his last match, which will be alongside Darby Allin and will be against The Young Bucks. Sting is a wrestling icon, and the match will assuredly be one of the year's most unforgettable moments.

2024 is set to be a big year for AEW, and there is likely going to be a new TV rights deal struck before the year is done. Tony Khan discussed AEW's relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery and their continued partnership at the media scrum after Worlds End, and he's hopeful that the two partners continue to work together well into the future.

"We have a great relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery. It's amazing now, we've been talking to them for several years. You know, this coming weekend marks the five-year anniversary of the launch of AEW, and we announced the formation of the company on January 1st, 2019, and here we are days away from the five-year anniversary of that," Khan said.

"Warner Bros. Discovery has been an indispensable partner throughout this journey and very excited about the future of AEW and excited to work with Warner Bros. Discovery throughout 2024," Khan said. "And going forward after that there's going to be a lot of exciting conversations about AEW media rights. It'll be a very exciting year and a lot of things are going to happen. We have a great situation with Warner Bros. Discovery and it's been a great year for that partnership."

"I think I'll be talking a good deal more about Collision on this call and maybe more about some of the wrestling aspects, but as a TV show, its had had a tremendous year. Recently it's done very well, and again I think I'll talk more about the technical mechanics as to why that may be and why that's so important, but Collision, a tremendous first year and that was a big step in the partnership this year to add two more hours of content," Khan said.

What do you think of the new Dynamite logo? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!