AJ Mendez Comments on Involvement in CM Punk's WWE Storyline (Exclusive)

Over the last several months, WWE stars CM Punk and Drew McIntyre have had one of the most talked about feuds in professional wrestling all because of a bracelet that was gifted to Punk by a fan. The friendship bracelet features the colors of the Chicago flag as well as his wife AJ Mendez (formerly WWE's AJ Lee) and their dog Larry's names. McIntyre has made it a point to "torture" Punk with it by stealing it and even breaking it on a recent episode of WWE Raw. This week it was revealed that their feud will end inside of a steel cage at the next Premium Live Event. However, in the past few weeks, AJ has been mentioned on television which has excited fans who wish to see her get her flowers.

ComicBook recently caught up with Mendez to chat about her upcoming comic release with partner Aimee Garcia, Day of the Dead Girl, and inquired about her thoughts on the storyline.

"I mean this in the most loving way, I have no idea [what's going on]. [Laughs] I'm weird about like -- I don't want to watch my husband wrestle live because I'm scared. It's like a weird juju thing," Mendez said. "But also, it's kind of like when you go home from work, do you open up your email? It's kind of like that. It feels like that if people can understand. So, I'm sort of on the periphery, and I get kind of looped in mostly for women's stuff, because that's what I'm interested in.

So my husband will let me know who's the cool chick at the moment. And I'm so obsessed with people. Like Bayley and Naomi? Those are my girls. So that's what's interesting to me. I kind of don't know what's happening in the storyline. I know that my dog is famous all of a sudden! He's got some surprise merch coming. I've been privy to that. But it's cool. I'm happy that he's happy and healthy and just like killing it. I'm proud."

Day of the Dead Girl blends horror and the supernatural with a cultural twist. In the miniseries which release October 9th wherever you buy comics, it takes a look into the tradition of Día De Los Muertos or Day of the Dead. According to the description, "Death is never the end of the story. Coroner Sam Castillo will learn this the hard way, when a supernatural serial killer targets her hometown just as she moves back. A skeptical woman of science, Sam butts heads with her spiritual mother Ana, a leader of a witch coven specializing in Brujeria. But when the coven's Brujas start turning up murdered, Sam and Ana must work together to find the killer and save their town's Day of the Dead festival from turning into an occult bloodbath. As if sharing a bathroom with her mom wasn't hard enough."

While the series doesn't release until October, it is currently available to pre-order online as well as in comic shops nearest to you.