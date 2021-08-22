WWE Fans Shocked to See Brock Lesnar Return at WWE SummerSlam
WWE fans were definitely shocked to see Brock Lesnar making a return during WWE SummerSlam! It was a huge pay-per-view event this time around because not only did it have a much larger crowd capacity than at WrestleMania 37, but SummerSlam featured the return of some long awaited Superstars. Things kicked off with Becky Lynch surprising fans with her return to win the SmackDown Women's Championship, but this continued even further with Brock Lesnar's surprise appearance following Roman Reigns and John Cena's match for the WWE Universal Championship as Lesnar has clearly set his sights on Reigns.
Lesnar's return to wrestling has been one of the most rumored over the past year, but fans did not expect to see the former WWE Superstar actually make a return. Especially when it seemed like Roman Reigns was going to carry the torch following his defeat of John Cena, but now there's an even bigger opponent in the crosshairs as Lesnar is eyeing the champ next.
HE'S HERE. @BrockLesnar IS BACK! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/QgvrKbky7e— WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2021
Read on to see what fans are saying about Brock Lesnar's return, and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! As for the event itself, WWE SummerSlam 2021 is now airing live on pay-per-view and streaming with WWE Network on Peacock. The full card and results for the event breaks down as such:
- Raw Tag Team Championships: RKBro def. AJ Styles & Omos vs. RKBro
- Alexa Bliss def. Eva Marie
- United States Championship: Damian Priest def. Sheamus
- Smackdown Tag Team Championships: The Usos def. The Mysterios
- SmackDown Women's Championship: Becky Lynch def. Bianca Belair
- Drew McIntyre def. Jinder Mahal
- Raw Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair def. Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley
- Edge def. Seth Rollins
- WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley def. Goldberg
- WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns def. John Cena
#SummerSlam SO FUCKING UNEXPECTED! #BrockLesnar is BACK!— rujul (@rujul26) August 22, 2021
Archie says...
Holy shit 😳
Holy shit 😳
Holy shit 😳
Wrestling fan's this is fuckin awesome 👌 👏 👍 @VinceMcMahon
Fuckin genius 👏 🙌
The man,
First Cena..
Now @BrockLesnar
Please wrestling fan's enjoy the next few months 🙏 😊 https://t.co/OJ7xBppym4— Archie (@Archie76923551) August 22, 2021
This new look for Brock Lesnar certainly is interesting 🧐 #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/JL2q0HLIG5— Tyler Calvert (@ItsTylerCalvert) August 22, 2021
CM Punk, Becky Lynch, Brock Lesnar returns. Enjoy it wrestling fans!— 𝕵𝖊𝖙𝖘𝕲𝖆𝖑𝖆𝖝𝖞 (@YanksGalaxy28) August 22, 2021
I see you CM Punk and I raise you Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar. This is an incredible wresting weekend #SummerSlam #WWESummerSlam— Nick Fouche (@ToucheFouche) August 22, 2021
I JUMPED OUTTA MY FUCKIN SEAT I DON'T BELIEVE IT HOLY SHIT BROCK FUCKIN LESNAR pic.twitter.com/76C0VjM5wX— Frickin' ROALD (@FrickinRoald) August 22, 2021
Brock Lesnar looks like a jacked up version of Otis #SummerSlam— Greg (@GregS0115) August 22, 2021
WRESTLING IS BOOMING!— Ahmed Essam (@ahmed28essam) August 22, 2021
I LOOOOOOOOOOVE IT!
we get to enjoy CM Punk - Brock Lesnar - Roman Reigns - Becky Lynch and an amazing #SummerSlam main event
Brock Lesnar finna get packed up all the same 🥱 pic.twitter.com/012qcUIamM— Da Wizard Chin Weezy🐢➐ (@YaBoiWayne) August 22, 2021