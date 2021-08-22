WWE Fans Shocked to See Brock Lesnar Return at WWE SummerSlam

WWE fans were definitely shocked to see Brock Lesnar making a return during WWE SummerSlam! It was a huge pay-per-view event this time around because not only did it have a much larger crowd capacity than at WrestleMania 37, but SummerSlam featured the return of some long awaited Superstars. Things kicked off with Becky Lynch surprising fans with her return to win the SmackDown Women's Championship, but this continued even further with Brock Lesnar's surprise appearance following Roman Reigns and John Cena's match for the WWE Universal Championship as Lesnar has clearly set his sights on Reigns.

Lesnar's return to wrestling has been one of the most rumored over the past year, but fans did not expect to see the former WWE Superstar actually make a return. Especially when it seemed like Roman Reigns was going to carry the torch following his defeat of John Cena, but now there's an even bigger opponent in the crosshairs as Lesnar is eyeing the champ next.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Brock Lesnar's return, and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! As for the event itself, WWE SummerSlam 2021 is now airing live on pay-per-view and streaming with WWE Network on Peacock. The full card and results for the event breaks down as such: