Conflicting Reports Emerge Regarding a Top WWE Superstar's Contract Status

It appears WWE is set to lock in another top talent with a contract extension. Cody Rhodes has been back with WWE since 2022, making his return at WrestleMania 38 against Seth Rollins after a seven year absence. Rhodes has since become one of the company's top stars and it appears WWE and TKO are making it a priority to sign him as soon as possible.

According to a report by Fightful Select, WWE and Rhodes have begun engaging in talks for a multi-year extension and those within WWE expect "The American Nightmare" to receive a significant wage increase under the new deal. Rhodes received his own travel bus around Thanksgiving leading those in WWE to believe he had already signed the new deal but Fightful reports that nothing has been finalized.

Earlier today, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that a deal with Rhodes was actually signed back in October. Fightful received further clarification that there was confusion in Rhodes' camp about that. Sources close to Rhodes say there was an initial offer made in October but nothing was signed at that point in time. There is currently an agreement in place and a deal is expected to be signed at some point.

The news comes days after WWE locked other talent into extensions, including the Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio, Rey Mysterio, Bayley, and Charlotte Flair. Flair is said to have received a significant increase in pay from her last deal, becoming one of the highest paid women in WWE.

Rhodes is currently in a program with Shinsuke Nakamura on WWE Raw. Nakamura wants to be the one to end Rhodes' story so he can continue his own. He blinded Rhodes for a second time with his mist on Raw last week and the two are set to face off once again at an upcoming WWE Holiday Live Event. The rivals will compete in a Bullrope match, a somewhat rare and retired stipulation in WWE made popular by Dusty Rhodes. The match is set to take place on December 26 from Madison Square Garden where CM Punk will wrestle in his WWE return match against Dominik Mysterio.