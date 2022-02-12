Dwayne Johnson Delivers Special WWE Tribute To His Father

Dwayne Johnson narrated a special WWE tribute to his father this weekend. The Rock spoke about Rocky Johnson’s road to the Hall of Fame. Some fans might not know that his dad was a part of the first African-American tag team champions with Tony Atlas. It’s clear that both Johnson’s father and grandfather were big inspirations for him. That discipline and training were monumental for a younger performer. In his words on Twitter, it becomes clear that The Rock still carries a lot of those small moments with him on a daily basis. He noted how different Johnson’s struggles were from his own. Back in the 1960s, 70s, and 80s, minority wrestlers didn’t have the same opportunities that exist today. Breaking through to win

“This was special. My dad was a bad dude in the game,” the WWE star tweeted. “As a black man coming up in pro wrestling in 60s, 70s & 80s – those crowds were much different than today. He endured, overcame and trailblazed. Hardest worker in the room – I got that from him. I’ll see you down the road.”

WWE describes the Hall of Famer’s legendary career:

“While part of one of the most famous and influential families in sports-entertainment history, “Soul Man” Rocky Johnson is just as famous and influential on his own. Known to different generations of our fans for different reasons, Johnson is one of the greatest African-American pioneers inside the squared circle.”

“A former boxer, Johnson turned to a career in sports-entertainment in the mid-1960s. He was trained by a man who would later become his father-in-law — the legendary High Chief Peter Maivia. The High Chief was himself a “blood brother” of the even more legendary Anoa’i Samoan wrestling dynasty, so when Johnson married Peter’s daughter, Ata Maivia, he became a part of that dynasty.”

“In 1983, Johnson came to WWE where he struck up a partnership with “Mr. USA” Tony Atlas. Together, the pair made an immediate impact. On Nov. 15, 1983, they made history by defeating two members of Johnson’s “family” — Afa & Sika, the Wild Samoans — and becoming the first African-Americans to win the World Tag Team Championship. Their reign may have only lasted six months, but the significance of their victory will live on forever.”

