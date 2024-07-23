Former WWE Star Invites Bobby Lashley to Game Changer Wrestling

What’s next for Bobby Lashley? This past weekend, reports surfaced that the former WWE Champion’s contract was expiring soon and he had yet to sign an extension, as he is keen to test his value in the free agent market. Lashley has spent the past six years in WWE, resuming a run that first began in 2005. While his return had a rocky beginning, as he was involved in critically-panned storylines with Sami Zayn and Rusev, he found his footing in 2020, working his way up to capturing the WWE Championship by March 2021. From there, Lashley spent the next two years in and around the main event scene, but lately has fizzled down to the midcard.

According to reports, Lashley’s WWE exit could be paired with longtime manager MVP. MVP returned to WWE in January 2020 and has largely been used in a managerial capacity, pairing himself with Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, and Omos. The former WWE United States Champion has been outspoken with his criticisms of WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s booking as well, throwing shade at him for not taking the opportunity to reunite popular stable The Hurt Business.

Bobby Lashley Invited to GCW By Former WWE Star

While the hot speculation is that The Hurt Business could reunite in a company like AEW, one former WWE star wants to see Bobby Lashley take his talents to the hottest independent promotion in the game.

Taking to Twitter, Matt Cardona invited Lashley to Game Changer Wrestling, writing that The All-Mighty had “killed Zack Ryder” and he wanted to thank him for that in a GCW ring. Cardona’s last WWE match, and last match under the Zack Ryder ring name, was against Bobby Lashley on the March 9th, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw.

.@fightbobby killed Zack Ryder.



Matt Cardona would like to thank him…in a @GCWrestling_ ring! pic.twitter.com/roFMXg6Eor — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) July 22, 2024

Cardona rebranded himself under his real-life name upon his WWE exit in April 2020. Since then, he has established himself as the biggest star on the entire independent scene, capturing top titles in promotions across the globe and bringing big crowds to every venue he’s booked for. He is currently healing from a torn pectoral muscle but has remained involved in storylines throughout his time on the shelf, mainly serving as GCW General Manager. Cardona has carried multiple feuds from his WWE days into GCW, namely with Dolph Ziggler (Nic Nemeth) and Kane (Blue Kane).