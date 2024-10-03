Former WWE Superstar Just Became All Elite on AEW Dynamite

AEW celebrated five years of Dynamite with a stacked card tonight, including several battles for Championship gold. Even the World Championship was up for grabs in a much-anticipated showdown between Bryan Danielson and Kazuchika Okada. There were also a few welcome surprises throughout the night, but one of the biggest was courtesy of MVP. MVP had an announcement to make, and though he was initially cut off by Prince Nana (who even challenged him to a match), MVP did finally reveal his announcement, and it was the introduction of former WWE superstar and Hurt Business member Shelton Benjamin, who is now part of AEW.

The New Business Partner

MVP started to reveal his announcement but was soon cut off by Nana, who was rather upset about the shots MVP took at him and Swerve Strickland. Prince Nana reminded MVP that he is also a wrestler and is more than capable of throwing down in the ring, but before he could get his full challenge out MVP cut him off and said he wasn't the man to handle those sort of complaints.

MVP then said he would have to take that up with his business partner and head of the complaint compartment, and the camera would shift to reveal Benjamin. Benjamin then said "You were saying?", and when Nana didn't say anything, Benjamin said "Good talk" and patted him on the back. Benjamin then added insult to injury by drinking his coffee and walking away with MVP, and Prince Nana was not too happy about how it all went down, fuming as they left.

What This Means for MVP and AEW

When MVP first entered the picture in AEW, many fans were hoping that a reunion of The Hurt Business wouldn't be too far behind. Reports that Bobby Lashley is headed to AEW have also only raised anticipation, and now with the introduction of Benjamin, that reformation only seems more inevitable. With WrestleDream only a few weeks away, it would certainly be the time for Lashley to debut, and that would give a new Hurt Business three core members to move forward with as they look to become a dominant faction.

The only person who isn't likely to be a part of this reunion is Cedric Alexander, who is still in WWE and is currently part of a storyline in NXT. Unless something changes in the immediate future, Cedric is probably staying in WWE, so the full group won't be able to reunite in AEW, at least not yet.

That said, MVP is already making the rounds in AEW, and earlier in tonight's episode teased that Mercedes Mone could end up being a part of the faction. There are plenty of others who would be huge additions to the group, if it is indeed a group of course, but all signs point to that being the case. To cap things off, Benjamin took to X and revealed that he is indeed officially All Elite, so the intrigue about this soon-to-be group will only build further from here.

Are you excited for The Hurt Business reunion and Benjamin joining AEW? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!