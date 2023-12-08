Injured Champion Reveals Ring of Honor Final Battle Status

Ring of Honor is heading into its last big event of the year. ROH Final Battle has been a December tradition that dates back to 2002, with some of the industry's biggest stars like Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Bryan Danielson, Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, Adam Cole, Cody Rhodes, Chris Jericho and more headlining the show during their careers. For the first time in its history, this year's ROH Final Battle is being built around a feud from the women's division: ROH Women's Champion Athena vs. Billie Starkz. Athena and Starkz have had a year-long storyline centered around a toxic mentor-mentee relationship between the two. In recent weeks, Starkz finally snapped, turning on Athena and declaring that she is coming for her championship at ROH Final Battle.

Athena Defending ROH Women's Title With Broken Nose

The Fallen Goddess will go into ROH Final Battle at less than 100 percent.

Taking to Twitter, Athena revealed that the injury she suffered at the December 5th Ring of Honor television tapings was indeed a broken nose. Despite the physical setback, Athena declared that she will still be competing at ROH Final Battle. Athena has since deleted the tweet.

ROH Final Battle goes down on Friday, December 15th and will stream on HonorClub.

ROH Women's World Championship Match: Athena (c) vs. Billie Starkz

Athena (c) vs. Billie Starkz ROH World Television Championship Survival Of The Fittest Match: Dalton Castle vs. Komander vs. Kyle Fletcher vs. Lee Johnson vs. Lee Moriarty vs. TBD

Dalton Castle vs. Komander vs. Kyle Fletcher vs. Lee Johnson vs. Lee Moriarty vs. TBD I Quit Match: Tony Nese vs. Ethan Page



Tony Nese vs. Ethan Page Wheeler Yuta, Bryan Danielson and TBD vs. Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler and Mark Briscoe



Keith Lee vs. Shane Taylor



Athena's Aspirations For All-Women's Pay-Per-View

While her current priority is leaving Texas with the ROH Women's Title, Athena has big aspirations beyond being champion. Speaking in a recent interview, Athena noted that her "ultimate goal" is to see an all-women's pay-per-view event with stars from both AEW and ROH.

"That's the cool thing with Tony Khan, anything is a possibility. You never know what's going on in his crazy head," Athena said of the idea. "I know that every time any woman from the AEW locker room, the ROH locker room, we're going out there to prove a point that we deserve the position we're put in. The fans are loving it, it's our heart put on a platter. Of course, that would be the ultimate goal, to do an all-women's pay-per-view with Ring of Honor and AEW. That is the ultimate goal down the road. I know every locker room across the board; Collision, Dynamite, Rampage, Ring of Honor, that's something we all want, it's just a matter of time."