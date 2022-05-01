Kofi Kingston Shares Heartwarming Photos of Big E Meeting His Daughter Lotus

✖

Kofi Kingston took to social media this week with photos of himself reunited with Big E. The former WWE Champion was still sporting a neck brace from the scary injury he suffered earlier this year, but the pair were all smiles as E held Kingston's infant daughter, Lotus, for the first time. He wrote, "This was the energy I needed a couple days ago! So good to see my bro! And Lotus finally got to meet her uncle!" E posted a similar photo on Twitter with Kingston, writing, "I love this man like he birthed me!"

E's injury happened back on March 11 when he took an overhead belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland outside the ring, resulting in him landing on the top of his head and fracturing the C1 and C6 vertebrae in his neck. Within weeks he was back on his feet, but there's been no word on when he'll be able to return to in-ring action.

"It was easily the scariest night of my career," Kingston said in an interview with Hot 97 weeks after the injury. "Obviously, the injury didn't happen to me, but I was on the inside of the ring. I see E go for that spear that he does, and he missed it, and he was on the outside there and then him and Ridge, go for that overhead suplex and I see them go up and they looked a little like wonky. But I never saw the impact. So I didn't really – I didn't know, you know, I went over there and I was like, 'Okay, everything looks fine,' he's down and everything and then the match goes on. After everything went down, just the ref was like yeah, I don't know if he's okay. I was like, what's going on all sudden, the paramedics and everything start coming out."

"It was just really really scary because it's a reminder of how quickly things can take a turn for the worst. Every move that we execute, there's always an element of danger to it and luckily, for the most part, we come out unscathed, but in those moments -- literally looking at my brother in the face as the paramedics are putting the neck braces and everything on there, putting him on the stretcher, you know, it was very scary," Kingston said. "Myself, Woods, and a bunch of the boys went to the hospital right after and we're just waiting. With COVID protocols, they don't really let a whole lot of people inside the emergency room. So we're literally outside, it's raining, we're outside the emergency room, and we're just waiting for word. It's so strange to say, 'Luckily, he only broke [his C1 and C6 vertebrae]' Do you know what I'm saying? He put out a tweet that put everything into perspective yesterday where he said he went in to meet the doctor and the doctor said if he had broken his neck a millimeter in one direction, he would have had a stroke. If he broke his neck in a millimeter the other direction, he would have died. The fact that he was so strong and he had so much muscle back there really really saved them and you know again like it could have been way worse. He's just been in great spirits the whole time, so many people have gone to visit him, and just send him so many positive messages, which he really really appreciates for sure."