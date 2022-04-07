WWE Star Reportedly Returning to TV Soon

WWE star Lacey Evans has been out of action since February 2021 when she announced she was pregnant with her second child, halting storylines involving herself, Ric Flair, Charlotte Flair and then-Raw Women’s Champion Asuka. Evans welcomed her daughter back in mid-October, and according to a new report from PWInsider she’s scheduled to be at this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

The report notes that her return is slated to happen “shortly,” though it’s unknown if that will be on tomorrow’s episode of the Blue Brand in Milwaukee. It was implied upon Evans’ announcement that Ric was the storyline father of her child (the pair were in an onscreen relationship at the time), but that narrative thread was quickly tossed aside and Ric was taken off television. He has since admitted in interviews that he wasn’t comfortable with the idea.

“In this instance, I didn’t [feel comfortable],” Flair said in an interview with Ariel Helwani last year. “The one thing I’ve learned is you’re not going to win a war when someone’s got their mind made up. She most definitely didn’t like it, but the one thing that I can say about me is I always said yes. I didn’t want to be that guy that was always going ‘Oh, that isn’t perfect for me.’

“When that was all over, I was mad but now I just look back and say it wasn’t it. This was something that when I got to TV, Mr. McMahon wasn’t there to argue the point with and he had stuff going on, I don’t like to put the pressure on someone if I can’t talk to him,” he continued. “He just made up his mind, I think a lot of it was because [Lacey] was a marine. God only knows we cannot give enough back to the people that serve in the military and I think he wanted her to be successful and the way to get successful sometimes is to take two people that are doing really well and give them the rub.”

He later added, “She’s [Evans is] a really nice girl and all that, but it didn’t fit this time. We made the best of it but ultimately, she’s pregnant with her husband now. It was never anything personal, I barely know her and her whole life is her husband and her daughter. I didn’t like that one, to him [Vince McMahon] I’m always going to be the ‘kiss stealin’, wheelin’ dealin’, yanno what I mean? Which is great because he likes that.”