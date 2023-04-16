Mandy Rose Teases Joining Baywatch Reboot

A Baywatch reboot is in development over at Freemantle, according to a new report from Deadline that dropped on Friday. No further details about the potential series were dropped at the time beyond the claims that a number of buyers (including streaming networks) were interested. There also was no talk of who'd be in the cast, but at least one former WWE star seems to have thrown her hat in the ring. Former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose retweeted the story with an "eyes" emoji, indicating her interest in the show.

Rose was suddenly released back in December over content deemed "too explicit" she had posted to her FanTime subscription account. The page's popularity has since exploded to where she generated a million dollars before the end of the year.

"I wasn't told about racy images (being the reason I was fired)," Rose told The New York Post in January. "I wasn't told about anything else. I was told about the subscription-based platform."

As for her in-ring career, Rose hasn't taken any bookings but told Renee Paquette on The Sessions that the door is open for a return — "I haven't ruled it out for sure. It's not like the boots are hung up and stuff. It's not like that, but right now, it's not my main focus, but definitely for the future, maybe? We'll see."

The firing saw an abrupt end to what was Rose's most successful run in WWE. With Toxic Attraction by her side and a 400+-day reign as champion, Rose effectively ran the NXT Women's Division throughout its 2.0 era.

"I thought this was an opportunity for me," Rose told Paquette. "I wasn't really enjoying the spot I was in at the moment. This is an opportunity to rebuild my character. I was getting tired of God's Greatest Creation, the Golden Goddess, and I felt like it just needed a fresh coat of paint. At the same time, I was like, this is a good opportunity for me to practice all of my wrestling skills while also helping the young people down here too. I'm very grateful and proud of what I did, but I'm very humbled because I think I also gave back a lot to the women and men, and not just wrestling because we all know I'm not the greatest wrestler in the world."