MJF Now Set for Two Title Matches at AEW Full Gear

AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman has had plans in place to defend his title at Full Gear for some time. AEW's next pay-per-view will see MJF and "Switchblade" Jay White finally go head-to-head, bringing to a head their feud that has lasted for several weeks. During Wednesday night's new episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF accepted the challenge to appear in a second fight at Full Gear next month, pulling double-duty on a major pay-per-view for the second time this year.

Bullet Club Gold members Austin and Colten Gunn wanted in on the action against MJF, having watched Juice Robinson lose to the Champion at the top of the show. They said they want to take the ROH Tag Team Titles, which MJF won alongside Adam Cole. MJF accepted the match to defend those titles at Full Gear.

The only question that remains is whether or not MJF will have a partner. Adam Cole is working through an injury and there's been no word on how long he'll be sidelined. MJF has defended the titles on his own in the past, and that sort of handicap match might be what AEW has in store when he takes on the Gunns next month.

MJF Feud With Adam Copeland?

MJF is preoccupied with Jay White and Bullet Club Gold at the moment, but one of his future feuds could come in the form of AEW's new signing, Adam Copeland. Formerly known as Edge in WWE, Copeland arrived in AEW at WrestleDream and garnered a ton of attention in his debut. It didn't take long for fans online to find a photo of a very young MJF posing alongside Copeland, giving them a potential feud similar to the one MJF had with CM Punk.

"I think he's another guy that is coming into my company that wants my spot. And he's got another f--king thing coming if he thinks he can take it," MJF said of Copeland at the AEW WrestleDream post-show press conference. "Great signing, though. Good job, Tony [Khan], I'm proud of you. But in all sincerity, first ballot of Hall of Famer, incredible professional wrestler."

"New Era" of All Elite Wrestling

The month of October began with AEW WrestleDream, a pay-per-view dedicated to the late Antonio Inoki. Ahead of the event, Khan used a commercial to talk up WrestleDream, saying it would be the beginning of a "new era" for his company.

"Next Sunday, October 1, it'll be one of the greatest nights in wrestling, with every match capable of stealing the show and a card befitting the legacy of a kingdom that has touched every one of us," Khan said. "AEW and the world of pro wrestling will converge as the greatest champions and rivalries in this sport will take center stage live on pay-per-view. At AEW WrestleDream next Sunday, we will pay tribute to the dreamer who made this all possible, the late great Antonio Inoki, with an event one year in the making. You won't want to miss AEW WrestleDream as we'll end a chapter in wrestling history and begin a new era in AEW live on pay-per-view next Sunday night, October 1."