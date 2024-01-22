TNA Star Is "Confident" the Promotion Will Land a Big Television Deal

IMPACT Wrestling officially rebranded to its former namesake Total Nonstop Action (TNA) at the beginning of 2024. The promotion has seen multiple changes over the past few months, including the departures of some of their talent including Deonna Purrazzo (now in AEW) and Sami Callihan. Despite that, there has been an increase in signings as of late, including multiple former WWE Superstars Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler), Ash By Elegance (Dana Brooke) as well as KUSHIDA, Xia Brookside and Dani Luna.

TNA also unveiled the return of TNA Xplosion which is set to replace "Before the Impact" and an extended partnership with Lucha Libre AAA. While there are tons of ways to watch the new changes, fans are eager for TNA to air on network television once again. TNA currently has a deal with AXS TV for their flagship show but fans can also watch through YouTube and TNA+ (partnered with Endeavor Streaming).

Santino Marella, TNA's Director of Authority, is confident that the company will land a big television deal, in fact it's something they are working on. "The way people consume the product is changing. People stream it, but there's still that stamp of approval you need from a big television network," Marella said on Busted Open Radio. "That's the only missing piece, and they're working on it. Once we get on a channel that everyone can see, that's when we're going to change gears and blow up to the next level, and it's like everyone wants to be a part of it when that happens. It's like buying the stock before the company blows up. You want to be there during that transition because it's gonna be history, and it's gonna happen. I'm very confident it's gonna happen, everyone is confident it's gonna happen. You want to be a part of it when it happens. Not a week later. You gotta be there during that moment." (h/t: Fightful)

Televised wrestling continues to be in demand as both WWE and AEW break down barriers. In November, WWE confirmed reports of NXT making a move to The CW in October 2024. In October it was reported that NWA was closing in on a broadcast deal with The CW but those contracts were reportedly in jeopardy after a controversial segment from the NWA Samhain show. NWA recently confirmed that they will still have a working relationship with The CW, as new episodes of NWA Powerrr and their unscripted reality show will appear on the CW streaming app.