Latest Update on Tyson Fury's WWE Return

Tyson Fury is in talks with WWE to make a return this summer, according to a new report from GiveMeSport. The current WBC Heavyweight Boxing Champion made his in-ring professional wrestling debut at Crown Jewel 2019, defeating Braun Strowman by countout in just over eight minutes. Fury has teased the idea of returning multiple times and has been in a social media war of words with Drew McIntyre for the last several years.

The report noted nothing is finalized between the two sides as of now and would tie into the upcoming Clash at the Castle pay-per-view in Cardiff, Wales on Sept. 3. McIntyre has been pushing recently for an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match with Roman Reigns at the event, but also brought up Fury in a recent interview with ComicBook.

"When it comes to Tyson, I see the ball is in his court. You've got our number, give us a call, we'll figure it out because I ain't waiting for you and my attention's fully straight ahead," Fury said. "My attention's on the championships. My attention's on Roman. And realistically, if I had a dream scenario, it would be fighting for the title in the UK, in a stadium, the show that I've been dreaming about and pushing for years, and it's actually freaking happening."

Fury claimed he was going to retire from boxing following his latest title defense against Dillian Whyte. McIntyre openly called him out by saying he didn't believe the claim.

"I mean, he's talking about retiring from boxing, I guess. But realistically, he's said this before. [Conor] McGregor said it like 50 times, these are going to becoming the guys that cried retirement. I don't believe them anytime. Then the right opportunity comes up, the right money comes up, you've got that itch to get back in there. I don't believe you," McIntyre said.

If Fury does wind up competing at Clash at the Castle, what match would you like to see him in? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments! WWE's next premium live event, SummerSlam, is booked for July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Check out the card (so far) for the show below:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar (Last Man Standing)

United States Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Theory

Bobby Lashley vs. Theory Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

