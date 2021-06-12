Watch Lamar Odom Knock Out Aaron Carter During Celebrity Boxing Match

Lamar Odom knocked out Aaron Carter in their wild boxing match on Friday night. The most 2021 sentence possible was a part of the Celebrity Boxing promotion. Not many would have taken the 41-year-old NBA champion to dispatch the 31-year-old pop star, but that’s exactly what happened. Odom landed one devastating strike in Round 2 and that was all she wrote. Carter was also sent to the mat in the opening round in what felt like an omen of things to come. The trend of celebrities stepping into the ring doesn’t look to be going anywhere. Celebrity Boxing CEO Damon Feldman talked to TMZ when the bout was announced. He sounded happy that people were gravitating toward these kinds of events again after the success of Logan and Jake Paul.

Lamar Odom just knocked out Aaron Carter in the second round of their fight. (via @FiteTV)pic.twitter.com/TMLxEPGGFN — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 12, 2021

"It's gonna be a war, man. It's gonna be a knockout, there's no doubt," Feldman told the outlet. "Well, after seeing him training, he was training down there with the same guy that trains Kevin Hart, and he was training good. ... His comeback is gonna be phenomenal, and same with Aaron Carter."

Were you surprised by the knockout? Let us know in the comments! Check out the reactions down below: