Watch Lamar Odom Knock Out Aaron Carter During Celebrity Boxing Match
Lamar Odom knocked out Aaron Carter in their wild boxing match on Friday night. The most 2021 sentence possible was a part of the Celebrity Boxing promotion. Not many would have taken the 41-year-old NBA champion to dispatch the 31-year-old pop star, but that’s exactly what happened. Odom landed one devastating strike in Round 2 and that was all she wrote. Carter was also sent to the mat in the opening round in what felt like an omen of things to come. The trend of celebrities stepping into the ring doesn’t look to be going anywhere. Celebrity Boxing CEO Damon Feldman talked to TMZ when the bout was announced. He sounded happy that people were gravitating toward these kinds of events again after the success of Logan and Jake Paul.
Lamar Odom just knocked out Aaron Carter in the second round of their fight.
(via @FiteTV)pic.twitter.com/TMLxEPGGFN— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 12, 2021
"It's gonna be a war, man. It's gonna be a knockout, there's no doubt," Feldman told the outlet. "Well, after seeing him training, he was training down there with the same guy that trains Kevin Hart, and he was training good. ... His comeback is gonna be phenomenal, and same with Aaron Carter."
Were you surprised by the knockout? Let us know in the comments! Check out the reactions down below:
Jeez Louise
Lamar Odom with the first round knockdown of Aaron Carter pic.twitter.com/Ulh6A1ShW2— Mismatch (@Mismatchsports) June 12, 2021
Tale of the tape
For anyone keeping track of the celebrity boxing world...
6'10" Lamar Odom (-400) just knocked out? 6'0" Aaron Carter...Chuck Liddell was the ref. pic.twitter.com/D2ieZiyypB— Covers (@Covers) June 12, 2021
Noooooooo
Lamar Odom vs Aaron Carter summary: pic.twitter.com/E4jifLHKW5— Stimmy Butler (@JBeans_15) June 12, 2021
Classics
Aaron Carter dreamed he beat Shaq at basketball and Lamar Odom took that personal.— ‘Point God’ Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) June 12, 2021
Jokes just flying
Aaron Carter when he stepped in the ring with Lamar Odom. pic.twitter.com/uow1s0dOsj— Sean (@FantasticMrDaze) June 12, 2021
No one did
Never in my life did i think we’d have Lamar Odom vs. Aaron Carter in a fight 💀 pic.twitter.com/juRexglwnz— Angela (@AMG_011) June 12, 2021
Basically
Highlights of the Lamar Odom vs Aaron Carter fight pic.twitter.com/IoaemWH7Yh— Unbiased Biased Sports Takes (@_UnbiasedBiased) June 12, 2021
Same here
I need a Aaron Carter vs Lamar Odom fight shirt. Anyone know where I can buy one?— dj sourmilk (@djsourmilk) June 12, 2021