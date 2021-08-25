Adam Cole Announced for WWE Appearance One Day Before His Contract Reportedly Expires

✖

Following Adam Cole's loss at NXT TakeOver 36, it was reported on Sunday night that the former NXT Champion was done with WWE's Black & Gold Brand and hadn't signed a new WWE contract. Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp then reported Cole's short-term extension, signed earlier this summer, is set to expire on Friday. However, it looks like WWE will have Cole representing the company right up until his deal is over. WWE and Mattel announced this week that Cole and Johnny Gargano will appear on Amazon Live to announce a new lineup of upcoming toys.

Could this be the indicator that Cole is actually staying with WWE rather than jumping to AEW as so many fans already assumed? Stay tuned for more details.

We are joining forces with @Mattel for product reveals on Amazon live! Join @johnnygargano and @adamcolepro this Thursday, 8/26, at 3pm PST to see exciting WWE toys and NEW collector reveals. #ad https://t.co/02avz8TWtb pic.twitter.com/EWvxYCiBWK — WWE (@WWE) August 25, 2021

Cole has remained quiet about what his decision regarding the future of his wrestling career will be. However, he did note on a recent live stream that his Twitch channel won't be going anywhere regardless of what happens. WWE introduced a new policy last year that stops all of its main roster stars from independently operating with third parties like Twitch and Cameo.

"I love you all so much," Cole said. "I wish so bad that I could just stream for a few more hours. But it makes me so happy to even stream for a little bit, and it's why when I say, no matter what, there is a 0% chance that this channel is ever going away. I will never give this up. I love it with my whole entire heart and I love you guys. That's how important you are to me, because you guys make me feel very important. There's been a lot going on lately, and I just want to make sure everyone knows this is going nowhere. This is going absolutely nowhere."

Check out the full results from NXT TakeOver 36 below: