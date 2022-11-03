WWE: Latest Update on Crown Jewel Potentially Getting Canceled in Saudi Arabia

WWE Superstars have already started arriving in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia ahead of Saturday's Crown Jewel pay-per-view. But the possibility of the show being in jeopardy still lingers. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this week that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had reached out to US officials over the threat of a potential imminent attack from Iran, prompting an "emergency alert level" for the United States military stationed in the Middle East. It was initially reported that WWE had emergency contingency plans in place in case anything went wrong this week, and so far their plans for the show have gone unchanged.

PWInsider's Mike Johnson provided an update on the situation on Thursday morning. He wrote that WWE has been "in regular contact" with the United States Department of State and that they've been told the area of the KSA potentially in danger of an attack is nowhere near Riyadh. Both Paul Levesque, WWE's Chief Content Officer, and Stephanie McMahon, WWE's Co-CEO, will be in Riyadh to oversee the event. A press conference for the show has also been confirmed for Friday.

WWE will hold a press conference in Riyadh tomorrow. Will take place around 10 am EST on WWE's YouTube, Facebook and TikTok. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) November 3, 2022

WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Card

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos vs. The Brawling Brutes

Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross (Steel Cage Match)

Braun Strowman vs. Omos

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Asuka & Alexa Bliss vs. Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky

The show's main event will see YouTuber Logan Paul, in just his third pro wrestling match, challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Paul has talked about the match in a number of interviews this week.

"That's ridiculous and I acknowledge that," Paul said on the TimboSugarShow this week. "But I don't acknowledge the Tribal Chief and I'm going to f--k him up in Saudi Arabia."

He's also calling his shot to defend the title against Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at WrestleMania if he wins, telling SportBible, "It has to be because we have so much history. We go way back and he's larger than life man. I like taking on those types of personalities. So it has to be Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson at WrestleMania."

Levesque also hinted during an investors' conference call this week that Paul's brother, Jake Paul, will be in Logan's corner for Saturday's match. Jake is fresh off defeating Anderson Silva in a boxing match this past weekend.

