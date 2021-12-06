Johnny Gargano Confirms He’ll Be at This Week’s WWE NXT 2.0

Sunday’s WWE NXT WarGames event ended with Team 2.0 (Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo and Grayson Waller) defeating Team Black & Gold (Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne and LA Knight) inside WarGames. However, the big story surrounding the match was Gargano’s contract status with the WWE. News broke recently that the first-ever NXT Triple Crown Champion had signed a one-week extension on his WWE deal and (based on a report that dropped just before the pay-per-view) all signs pointed to him leaving the company. Nobody on the broadcast outright said that, but plenty of hints were dropped — including Gargano returning to his classic “Rebel Heart” entrance theme and wrestling in gear that was a combination of his various cosplay ring gears from different TakeOvers.

Once the cameras stopped rolling, Gargano grabbed a microphone and explained that he’ll be at NXT 2.0 on Tuesday to “tell you guys everything.” Signing with the company in 2016, Gargano will go down as one of the most decorated stars in the brand’s history as a Triple Crown Champion, a record-setting three-time NXT North American Champion, a nine-time TakeOver main eventer (10 if you count Sunday night’s event) and a five-time NXT Year-End Award winner.

Johnny Gargano says he’ll tell us everything THIS Tuesday night. #NXTWarGames — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) December 6, 2021

This story is developing…