WWE's Matt Riddle Comments on His Return From Suspension

Matt Riddle popped up on this week's Monday Night Raw to attack The Miz, marking his first appearance on WWE TV since being written off the show last December with a storyline injury. In reality, Riddle had reportedly been hit with his second WWE Wellness Policy violation and was told to either enter rehab or be released from the company. Riddle would be out of rehab early into 2023, but WWE didn't have anything for him throughout the build to WrestleMania 39. "The Original Bro" popped up again on SmackDown to attack The Usos and Solo Sikoa, the latter of whom gave Riddle the "injury" that put him on the shelf.

WWE released a behind-the-scenes look at Riddle's return on Sunday. He didn't mention the suspension or rehab as he spoke to the camera, but did talk about wanting to take on a more serious role now that he's back.

"I am ready to be back. It's been way too long, but it was definitely time I needed to take off and focus on me, the injuries and everything else I was dealing with. I feel like it had been so long and I was grinding for so long that I never had a second to hit reset. Now that the reset has happened, I'm ready. I finally get the call and go, 'hey, (you're) coming back, Raw after Mania," Riddle said.

"Before I left, I beat Seth (Rollins) in a Fight Pit in the main event of Extreme Rules. Instead of keeping that ride on, I kind of went back into goofy Riddle mode. I feel like this time around — I'm still me, I'm always going to be me — I'm going to bring a more serious side," he added, noting he earned his black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu during his time away. Riddle will have his first TV match since his return tomorrow night on Raw in a singles match with The Miz.

