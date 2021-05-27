WWE: Renee Young Forbidden From Mentioning Husband, Jon Moxley, In Cookbook

✖

Renee Paquette, aka WWE's Renee Young, recently appeared on a podcast wherein she revealed the startling revelation that when she had released a cookbook through World Wrestling Entertainment, the company had barred her from mentioning her husband, Jon Moxley, during the time as he was working for their competition, AEW. Her book, "Messy In The Kitchen: my Guide to Eating Deliciously, Hosting Fabulously and Sipping Copiously" was eventually released outside of the banner of the WWE, making Paquette able to share the story wherein it seems that the organization wasn't thrilled in her referencing her husband by name.

While speaking with the "Kinda Funny Podcast", Renee detailed how the idea for the book first had to be approved by the WWE before the steps could be taken in putting it together, even though it wasn't planned to be released under World Wrestling Entertainment's umbrella:

"When I was at WWE, I had to get it approved. We have to get any outside project approved. I had to make sure WWE was okay with me putting a cookbook out. It was initially coming out under Renee Young, which was fine. As I was leaving, I was like, 'Now I get to release the book as Renee Paquette.' There is a bit of stress like 'Uhhh, are people going to...' people get it, it's not that confusing but switching that branding can be a little scary,"

Paquette then went into detail regarding the fact that the organization was working to make sure that she couldn't mention her husband by name, thanks in part to Moxley's role within All Elite Wrestling, perhaps the WWE's biggest rival today:

"The other thing that I did have to switch was, when I was writing the book, I could not mention my husband by name. I had to say 'my husband.' I couldn't say 'Jon' or 'Jon Moxley' or use any wrestlers outside of WWE, which of course, means my husband. I had to change his name throughout to say 'my husband.' I couldn't have pictures of him in the book either. I left WWE and took pictures with Jon so he could be in the book as well. It's weird to be like, 'I'm cooking at home and here I am, a bachelorette.' You can't ignore the fact that people know that we're married. It was definitely a hindrance and a hurdle that I was willing to work around. Then it was like, 'Actually, I'm not gonna work here anymore and now I make adjustments,'"

