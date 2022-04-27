WWE NXT Reveals Full Spring Breakin Card

✖

Several of tonight's WWE NXT match-ups included teases or outright determined matches set for Spring Breakin', and by the end of the night, it seems the full card for the event is set, though I wouldn't be surprised if we get at least one more Women's match added to the mix. The card now consists of 5 matches and 1 special segment, and we'll start with the match that was already confirmed for the event revolving around the NXT Championship. Tonight's NXT ended with another confrontation between Bron Breakker, Rick Steiner, and Joe Gacy, and Breakker and Gacy will collide in a Title match at Spring Breakin.

Earlier in the night Solo Sikoa earned his spot in a match to challenge North American Champion Cameron Grimes, a match that will also feature Carmelo Hayes, who Grimes defeated to take the Title at Stand & Deliver. The Triple Threat Match will take place next week, and odds are Trick Williams will have something to do with the match at some point if he can help it.

We also saw SmackDown's Viking Raiders appear on NXT at the invite of Diamond Mine's Roderick Strong, and they would take on Enofi and Blade in a match later in the night. The Creed Brothers weren't too happy they were in their home base though, and the two teams will collide in a match at Spring Breakin. The night would later feature the NXT 2.0 debut of Nathan Frazer, who impressed and sent Grayson Waller for a ride. Waller wasn't happy and now they will have a match next week as well.

The final match on the card is one that formed early in the night after Nikkita Lyons and Lash Legend's opening match. Lyons ended up winning but soon Legend was joined by SmackDown's Natalya, who would help her attack Lyons. Cora Jade would come out and get involved, helping Lyons, and that's when a Tag Team match was announced featuring all four.

The final reveal for Spring Breakin was a segment, which will be in the form of a sit-down meeting between rival bosses Santos Escobar and Tony D'Angelo. D'Angelo brought some partners of his own to tonight's NXT, and they will accompany him to the sit-down, where he hopes to hash out his issues with Escobar. This is likely not going to happen, so expect chaos and perhaps a brawl whenever this actually goes down.

As for additional matches, I wouldn't be surprised to see the NXT Women's Championship defended on the show, or at least some sort of segment moving Rose's growing feud with Roxanne Perez forward. We also keep getting Wendy Choo teases in that feud, so maybe we'll get Choo and Perez teaming up to go after Toxic Attraction's Tag Team Championships instead. Who knows, maybe we'll get a new feud started for Rose by the end of the night.

What do you think of the card? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!