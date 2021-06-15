Released WWE Star Reportedly Backstage for NXT Tonight

✖

One released WWE star has been reportedly spotted backstage for tonight's edition of WWE NXT! The WWE had released a number of prominent names from both the on-screen and behind the scenes roster due to budget cuts this year, and one of those releases definitely surprised. Samoa Joe was last seen on WWE television as part of the commentary team during WrestleMania 37, and according to a number of reports that have popped up since, Joe's leaving the company definitely stung as WWE NXT was reportedly interested in bringing him back to the brand.

Making matters even more interesting were further reports that he had officially accepted a position within NXT. This has yet to be confirmed one way or the other, but now a new report is adding yet another feather to this cap. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Samoa Joe is backstage at tonight's (Tuesday, June 15th) taping of NXT. There are scarce details about what his potentially being backstage might mean, but it also does not confirm one way or the other that he could make an appearance on television.

Reports about Samoa Joe's potential resigning with NXT have noted that his alleged new deal would be focused on more non-wrestling duties, but the opportunity to have him re-enter the ring is not off the table. These reports would be exciting on their own, but as of NXT TakeOver: In Your House, it seems General Manager William Regal has a major announcement for fans during tonight's episode of NXT. Could this involve Samoa Joe in some way?

When asked about Regal's status as General Manager following In Your House during the post-show conference call, Triple H had this to say, "William Regal has been such an integral part of this since day one," Triple H said (h/t Fightful). "There are certain people that have and then [there are] people that have come in along the way that have become — it's hard to envision doing it in any sort of way without them. Regal's definitely one of those people. I don't think that we will ever do it without him, he'll be a part of this until the day that he tells me he doesn't want to be a part of it anymore."

