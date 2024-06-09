WWE NXT Star Gigi Dolin Reportedly Sidelined With Serious Injury

During the WWE Draft in April it seemed as though Gigi Dolin would finally be making her way to the main roster. However both nights came and went and although several NXT superstars climbed up the ladder, Dolin was not one of them. She hasn't been seen in an NXT ring since March when she was defeated by Arianna Grace by disqualification.

Their storyline has been dropped since then but there have been segments where she's appeared on television, though they were filmed outside of the Performance Center. Those segments include her "makeover" which Grace won the rights to do, and that started airing back in April. Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp and Corey Brennan have now confirmed the reasoning behind Dolin's bizarre absence. As it turns out, the 27-year-old wrestler suffered a serious knee injury. Although the report gives no indications as to what the injury is, Dolin has been spotted around in a brace.

Dolin first appeared in WWE back in 2018 at the Mae Young Classic where she faced off against Deonna Purrazzo who is now signed to AEW. She was building a name for herself on the independent scene in companies like SHIMMER and MLW, but she also had a one-off match in AEW against Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.. She began appearing regularly in WWE back 2021, joining forces with Jacy Jayne and Mandy Rose in the Toxic Attraction group. As a tag team, Jayne and Dolin appeared on episodes of SmackDown. When Rose was let go from WWE in late 2022, Jayne and Dolin went their separate ways and while it seemed like she was just floating at first, she apparently caught the attention of not only the fans but also WWE higher-ups with her WWE Main Event appearances against Elektra Lopez, Chelsea Green and Xia Li.

WWE's List of Injured Superstars Continues To Grow

Over the past few months WWE has really been plagued with injuries that have forced them to pivot more than once. A lot of those took place around the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, as many of the competitors -- Zelina Vega, Xavier Woods, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre -- were all pulled from competition. Many top competitors that were involved in massive storylines are also absent, including Seth Rollins, CM Punk and Rhea Ripley.

Rollins was sidelined following WrestleMania 40, getting surgery on an injury from January. Ripley, meanwhile, was forced to vacate the Women's World Championship following her WrestleMania victory over Becky Lynch due to an injury she suffered backstage with Liv Morgan. Punk has been out of action since January's Royal Rumble where he tore his tricep midway through. He has appeared on television to keep up appearances and further storylines progressing, and if everything goes to plan with his rehab, he will likely be back in the ring before summer is over.

Comicbook wishes Dolin the best in her recovery.