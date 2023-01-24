Former WWE Champion Has Bad News About Royal Rumble Return

As WWE fans continue to guess and theorize about the potential WWE Superstars entering the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble this year, one former WWE Champion has revealed some bad news for fans hoping to see them making their return. One of the best reasons to watch either of the Royal Rumble matches is not just that we'll see who the main contender will be leading to WrestleMania, but the off chance of seeing former superstars in action that we haven't gotten to see in a while. Now that the premium live event is closer than ever, fans got hit with a bummer.

Michelle McCool, former two time WWE Divas champion and former two time WWE Women's Champion, revealed to fans on Twitter that she actually won't be in the 2023 Royal Rumble. As she explained to fans hopeful to see her make her return for the Women's Rumble match, she didn't get the call and apparently wasn't asked to be involved with the match this time around.

(Photo: WWE)

What to Expect for the Women's Royal Rumble Match

Michelle McCool noted on several tweets to fans that while they might have hoped it was a tease or a potential swerve to a surprise return at the Royal Rumble this weekend, she reiterated that she didn't get a call from WWE at all. This was the case around her tweets as of January 16, but this apparently continued up until this past week when she also noted that she "did not get the call" either for the special Raw is XXX event coming this evening for Monday Night Raw's 30th Anniversary.

The WWE Royal Rumble premium live event will be kicking off at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, January 28th at 8:00PM EST. The entrants confirmed for the Women's Rumble so far include the likes of Liv Morgan, Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega, and Emma. There's still plenty of spots open left in the Women's Rumble for all kinds of surprises, so there could still be a chance that Michelle McCool could still pop up and maybe just hadn't gotten the call yet?

Do you hope to see Michelle McCool make an appearance during the Women's Rumble match this year? Which WWE Superstars do you hope to see show up? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!