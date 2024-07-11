WWE’s Sami Zayn Hits Career Milestone With Intercontinental Title Reign

Back at WWE‘s WrestleMania 40, Sami Zayn challenged Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. At the time of the match, Zayn’s character arc had been through so many twists and turns. After he was ousted from The Bloodline, he made amends with several people, including Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso and his best friend Kevin Owens who have since become his allies in WWE. Zayn and Owens won the Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 39 and carried them for several months and then he entered a period of floating. It became part of his story as he attempted to build himself back up from the shell he once was by overcoming the largest obstacle in WWE: Gunther.

Zayn shockingly won the championship from the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history but Gunther is now moving into the world title picture after winning this year’s King of the Ring tournament. His win at WrestleMania cemented him in the history books with his fourth Intercontinental Championship in his tenured career. Now Zayn is approaching the 100 day mark as of this writing and he’s already reached a spectacular milestone.

This reign is officially his longest-reigning singles title run across any championship that he’s won in WWE. Zayn acknowledged the accomplishment on social media, writing, “Very proud of this time in my career. It’s been a really great run, thanks for the support.” Zayn’s three previous reigns took place throughout 2020 and 2022 and it was his first main roster title win following his NXT call up in 2016.

So far, he’s defeated some of WWE’s largest stars — both metaphorically and physically. Chad Gable, Bronson Reed, and most recently the former multi-time NXT Champion Bron Breakker who has shown to be a top prospect moving into WWE’s Netflix era. That might not be the last of them, though, as Breakker could look to cut this reign short with SummerSlam in August. Following their title match on WWE Raw, Breakker at first appeared to be a good sport but quickly turned sour when he speared Zayn and attacked him after the match. A rematch could certainly be in the cards for the 26-year-old wrestler as he invoked his family’s lineage on WWE Raw Talk.

“I have Sami Zayn and the Intercontinental Championship exactly where I want them to be. And look, yes, Sami Zayn defeated me at Money in the Bank. He defeated me in the biggest match of my entire career on my very first PLE, God forbid,” Breakker said. “God forbid, Sami Zayn, a WrestleMania main eventer defeats me, a rookie, in my very first PLE. God forbid. You know what? Something’s funny. I’ve been listening to all you people out there doubt me. All you people saying, ‘Oh man, Bron fumbled the bag so bad, how’s he ever gonna recover?’

“I’ll tell you how. Because I know who I am. I’m the dawg. I am the badass around here, built upon effort, attitude and toughness. I am willing to scratch and claw and give everything that I have in my being to get back to Sami Zayn and winning the Intercontinental Championship. Because don’t get it twisted. Yes, the marquee, the poster, it says ‘Bron Breakker’, but Sami Zayn, I’m about to whip your ass like a Steiner and take that Intercontinental Championship” (h/t: WrestleTalk).

Stay tuned to Comicbook for updates on WWE.