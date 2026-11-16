After 9 Years, Black Clover Finally Reveals Noelle’s True Feelings for Asta

Black Clover has been sitting on this one ever since the TV anime kicked off its run nearly a decade ago, but the newest episode of the second season has finally seen Noelle Silva accept her real feelings of love for Asta. Black Clover Season 2 has been working its way through the Spade Kingdom Raid arc, and it has pit Asta and the others against the Dark Triad through all of the episodes seen thus far. It’s been a particularly tough arc for Noelle amidst all of it too.

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After Noelle had lost to Vanica back in the first season of the series, Black Clover Season 2 has been able to show off the fruits of her mana training in the Heart Kingdom. This has made her stronger than ever before as she’s been surviving thus far, and the latest episode of the series sees Noelle pushing beyond her limits once Asta arrives to help her. It’s through seeing Asta in this situation that Noelle herself realizes that she really does love him as he’s been able to get her back to her senses.

Black Clover Season 2 Finally Confirms Noelle’s Love for Asta

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Black Clover Season 2 Episode 7 continues the fight against the Supreme Devil Megicula after she emerged from Vanica’s body. Noelle and the others had hit a wall through the limits of her power, but Asta soon arrives to help with his anti-magic just in time to keep Megicula from killing Lolopechka with a suicidal magic explosion. This gives Noelle the hope she needed to keep going on, and it’s in this moment that Noelle realizes what she has been fighting back against this whole time. Because while she was telling herself different, she really does love Asta.

Knowing that Asta had already been recklessly pushing beyond his own limits to even help in that moment, Noelle realizes that he’s put his complete faith in her. In the moment she knows that just the fact that he came to save her at all, and just in thinking about Asta while she fights, it’s enough for Noelle to push through for one final attack against Megicula. It’s in this thought giving her strength that Noelle accepts her true feelings, and now moves forward with all of that in mind at last.

What Does This Mean for Noelle’s Future in Black Clover?

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Noelle has been the third major character in the series along with Asta and Yuno as she’s gotten plenty of development and improvement over all of the arcs thus far. This arc sees her become a Saint Stage level fighter with the use of Undine, and through that ability she’s able to deal the final blow to the Supreme Devil. It’s going to keep her in the action as everything continues to ramp up from here on out, but Asta’s still going to be much further away than that.

We’ve only seen Asta show any kind of romantic interest in his childhood crush, Sister Lily, so it’s unclear how he views Noelle or her romantic rival Mimosa Vermilion. He’s been squarely focused on fighting and getting stronger, but their time together as Black Bulls has made Noelle a dear friend to Asta until now. We’ll just have to see if Noelle actually acts on her feelings, so how do you feel about this development? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.