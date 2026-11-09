Black Clover Season 2 Preview Teases Noelle’s Big Fight Reaching Its Climax

Black Clover Season 2 is in the midst of Noelle Silva’s toughest fight yet, and the first look at the next episode of the series is setting up for her fight’s big climax. Black Clover Season 2 has been running at full speed ever since it kicked off its run this Fall, and fans have seen all sorts of explosive moments thus far. With its adaptation of the Spade Kingdom Raid arc from Yuki Tabata’s original manga, it’s been one notable moment for each of the characters after the other.

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Black Clover Season 2 has thrown Noelle right into the thick of things as the latest episode saw her fight Vanica to kick off their long awaited rematch. But thanks to training in the Heart Kingdom, Noelle has been able to reach a new level of power strong enough to temporarily match Vanica’s strength. But things quickly escalated, and the first look at Black Clover Season 2 Episode 7 teases what’s next. You can check it out below.

Black Clover Season 2 Episode 7 is titled “Beyond Despair,” and will be making its debut in Japan on November 14th, and will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll when it hits for fans in North America and other international territories. But as the synopsis for the episode teases, things are looking grim for Noelle and the others following Megicula’s arrival, “Noelle and her companions are unable to use their magic as they wish due to the curse magic of the highest-ranking demon, Megicula. Gaja’s life-risking suicide attack is also thwarted, leaving them in a desperate situation.”

But it seems like a sudden arrival will be changing things quickly, “Just then, Asta and Luck arrive. They prevent the worst-case scenario and intensify their offensive against Megicula once again,” the synopsis continues further. “A fierce battle ensues between Megicula and the Magic Knights. In the midst of the battle, who should suddenly appear on the battlefield…?” It seems like there are going to be even more fighters jumping into the fray to help (or hurt) Noelle, but it should be her that delivers the final blow in order to fully wrap her character arc in this war with the Spade Kingdom.

What’s Next for Noelle in Black Clover?

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With this being the climax of Noelle’s fight against Megicula, this also means it’s likely going to be one of her final solo moments in the season overall. If Noelle is able to successfully take down this demon, it would only leave one fight left to settle in order to stop the Advent of Qliphoth arc. But as teased by the new season opening, and all of the devils who has slipped out of the underworld so far, there’s still even more threats to keep an eye out for in the coming episodes.

Black Clover Season 2 has some big fights still coming its way through the rest of the Spade Kingdom Raid arc, but it’s only all set up for what’s coming next in the final arc from Yuki Tabata’s original manga series. Noelle and the others still have some bigger moments to keep an eye out for in the anime’s future, but cede future has yet to be fully revealed as of this time. What are you hoping to see next from Noelle in Black Clover‘s anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.