After 5 Years, Black Clover Season 2 Finally Debuts Noelle’s Strongest Form

Black Clover Season 2 is working its way through some of the biggest fights of the anime to date, and the newest episode has finally debuted Noelle Silva’s strongest form after five years of fans waiting to see it in action. Black Clover has picked up with the next phase of the anime after five years with the Spade Kingdom Raid arc, and it’s led to one impressive battle after another. Thanks to training in the Heart Kingdom, Noelle and the others have gotten much stronger in only a few days.

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Black Clover Season 2 has thrown Noelle into a rematch against Vanica, and has put Lolopechka in the center of the danger to raise the stakes higher than ever. But with Noelle training in the Heart Kingdom, not only has she risen to a whole new level of power that can counter the Devils, she has unlocked a new form thanks to her quick bond with the Water Spirit, Undine. You can check out a poster showing off Noelle’s new Saint Valkyrie Dress form below.

Black Clover Season 2 Unleashes Noelle’s Saint Valkyrie Dress Form

Image Courtesy of Pierrot

Black Clover Season 2 Episode 6 is titled “The Sacred Valkyrie” and jumps right back into the fight against Vanica. Noelle is able to make it in time to save Charlotte and Rill, and it’s revealed that the result of her training in the Heart Kingdom has actually brought her to a whole new level of power. It’s explained to her that while the Arcane Stage seemed to be one of the stronger levels that she could rise to with her mastery of mana, there was actually a secret higher stage that would give her the strength to directly counter the Devils’ power.

Known as the Saint Stage, Noelle learned that by bonding with the Water Spirit Undine (who was able to keep a piece of herself active within Noelle’s grimoire following Vanica’s initial attack), she could unlock this divine level of power. With it comes the Saint Valkyrie Dress that makes her much stronger and faster, but at the same time it’s incredibly limited as she only has a single minute’s time of use with the new form. She simply hasn’t had enough time to master it any further.

What Does This Mean for Noelle’s Future in Black Clover?

Image Courtesy of Pierrot

Noelle is often held as one of the main pillars of Black Clover alongside Asta and Yuno, but she had fallen to the wayside a bit as the scope of the battles had gotten far beyond her reach. But with this new level of power putting her on the same level as the Devils, Noelle can now stand alongside both Asta and Yuno for a bit longer. It’s going to be especially important moving forward as the fights against the Dark Triad continues, and as the anime eventually makes its way to the final arc of Yuki Tabata’s original manga overall.

Black Clover Season 2 likely won’t be running for longer than a single cour of episodes considering how quickly the anime seems to be making its way through the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc’s chapters with the first half of its season. There are some big fights left to settle as Noelle is unable to fully defeat Vanica even with this form, so what are you hoping to see from Noelle before the season ends? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!