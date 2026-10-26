Black Clover Season 2 Preview Reveals First Look at the Fight Fans Waited 5 Years For

Black Clover Season 2 has been working its way through the rematches against the Spade Kingdom’s Dark Triad, and the first look preview for the next episode has dropped the first look at one of the coolest fights yet as Magna steps into action. Black Clover Season 2 has thankfully returned to action against the Dark Triad after five long years of waiting for these fights to go down, and the episodes thus far have been pushing each of the Magic Knights to their respective limits against their strongest foes yet.

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Black Clover Season 2 Episode 4 ended with a tease that Magna and Zora had made their way to the Spade Kingdom as Asta was fighting the now fused devil twins, and the first look at the next episode is setting up for Magna’s big fight. It’s his biggest moment in the series from Yuki Tabata’s original manga, and it’s the most anticipated fight for the second season overall as Magna takes on Dante. Check out the preview images for Black Clover Season 2 Episode 5 below.

Black Clover Season 2 Episode 5 Reveals First Look & Synopsis

Black Clover Season 2 Episode 5 is titled “The Best vs. The Worst,” and will be making its debut in Japan on October 31st, and will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll when it hits for fans in North America and other international territories. The episodes thus far have been packed to the brim with all sorts of notable fights as the arc jumps in between each of the members of the Dark Triad, but there’s been a renewed focus on Dante as Nacht had been facing off against the twins. With Asta taking them out of the picture, it’s time to take on Dante in full.

That’s what’s being teased by the synopsis for the episode on the anime’s official website too, “Asta rushes to Nacht’s aid, uniting with Liebe to confront Lilith. Meanwhile, Magna and Zora of the Black Bulls arrive to help Jack, who is battling Dante, the Dark Triad, who has reached 100% of his demonic power.” Magna’s debut in this second season has been especially looked forward to as his fight with Dante in the manga is the most unique that fans will see in the series from now on. And that’s even including the final arc.

What to Know for Magna vs. Dante

Image Courtesy of Studio Pierrot

Magna’s fight against Dante was one of the big moments teased with the new opening sequence for Black Clover Season 2, and the synopsis for the episode further reveals how this comes to be with the detailing of Magna’s newly developed spell for the occasion, “Dante appears confident despite his overwhelming magical power. However, Magna unleashes a new magic spell using a magic word he spent six months developing: ‘Underworld Flame Magic: Soul Chain Deathmatch.’” And this levels the playing field between the two.

It’s still not an easy fight however as the rest of the synopsis teases, “Even so, Dante, with his physical magic, remains a formidable opponent. But Magna, with the ‘guts’ that Yami acknowledged, clings to Dante!” It’s Magna’s biggest moment of the series that he’s been building to since the very beginning, so make sure to catch the episode when it hits. What are you hoping to see from the fight between Magna and Dante in Black Clover Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!