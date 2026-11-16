Dragon Ball Super Remake Wraps Battle of Gods Arc With Epic Finale Fight

Dragon Ball Super‘s big remake anime series has now reached the end of the Battle of Gods arc with its latest episode, and fans got a newly enhanced version of the final fight with Beerus as a result. Dragon Ball Super: Beerus introduced a new enhanced version of the now classic Dragon Ball Super TV anime starting with the Battle of Gods arc, and the episodes thus far have seen how this new series has retooled the classic episodes to deliver a mostly new experience.

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Dragon Ball Super: Beerus has now wrapped up the Battle of Gods arc with Episode 6 of the new anime series, and it has already been a much more streamlined experience than the classic TV series. Getting to the end of the fight against Beerus in a much quicker fashion, the final moments of the fight also featured some visual upgrades that make it stand out much more than the classic series (as spotted by @DBPerfectShots on X). Naturally, opening up a debate about which version has been the best thus far.

Dragon Ball Super Ends the Battle of Gods Arc for the Third Time

Goku loses vs. Beerus — Dragon Ball Super, Episode 14 (2015) / Dragon Ball Super: Beerus, Episode 6 (2026) pic.twitter.com/xOGXm8B4Zc — Dragon Ball Perfect Shots (@DBPerfectShots) November 15, 2026

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus Episode 6 has officially ended the Battle of Gods arc, and with it marks the third anime iteration of this major arc following its original movie and TV anime versions. Each version of the arc has notably been different from one another, and the remake further adjusts things for its own take. One notable difference from the original TV version is Goku’s final moments before his defeat as he smiles a bit before crashing down on Earth. And it’s an adjustment that’s very much welcome.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus has been making a number of adjustments to the original TV anime, but unfortunately it’s been reusing the audio from that original series for the occasion. It’s meant that this new remake won’t be changing as much as fans might want it to from the original (especially those who were hoping for additional materials from the manga release), but at least it’s been able to adjust its visuals enough to make it truly feel like a new enough experience for those who haven’t revisited that older anime in quite some time.

What’s Next for Dragon Ball Super: Beerus?

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Dragon Ball Super: Beerus thankfully will keep going with its remake anime series despite being named after the God of Destruction himself. It has been confirmed that this new series will also be showcasing new versions of the Resurrection F and Universe 6 arcs, and Resurrection F will begin in full with the next episode. This does raise a lot of questions as this arc has been a bumpy experience with both its original film and TV releases, so this is going to be the real test for the remake.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus has yet to confirm how many episodes it will be running for, but it’s likely going to go beyond the end of the Fall 2026 anime schedule. This first arc took six episodes to get through, and the next two arcs won’t likely wrap up within the next six or seven weeks before the Fall ends. That means we’ll likely see the remake continue through to next Winter, but its future from then on is uncertain.

How did you like this new version of the Battle of Gods arc in Dragon Ball Super: Beerus? Did it change enough from the original TV anime for you? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.

HT – @DBPerfectShots on X