10 Best Anime to Watch on Netflix in September 2026

September 2026 is right around the corner as Netflix keeps expanding its library with all kinds of exciting new anime. Unlike Crunchyroll, which releases seasonal anime every quarter, Netflix has something new to offer fans every month. The platform has become increasingly popular among fans thanks to the new anime series added every few weeks. When it comes to anime, Netflix’s library isn’t nearly as expansive as Crunchyroll’s. However, it focuses on more unique and original shows and films rather than having a bunch of anime that the viewers wouldn’t want to watch.

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While the Summer 2026 season is ongoing, the platform hasn’t shared any new originals for the month. However, fans still have a variety of options to choose from. With the start of a new month, a new watchlist is just as necessary if you want to unwind during the breaks, especially the weekends. These 10 anime series and films will be perfect for you to watch this September.

10) Banana Fish

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

After eight years, Netflix finally picked up the English dub of the beloved MAPPA anime, Banana Fish. Last year, the AI dub controversy by Amazon’s Prime Video dashed any hopes for an official English dub until Netflix confirmed releasing it in August 2026. Banana Fish is one of the darkest Shojo series of all time, as it deals with several sensitive topics through the protagonists. Produced by the same studio as Jujutsu Kaisen, the anime series is loved for its beautifully tragic story and stunning animation. All episodes of the English dub are streaming on the platform, so it’s a perfect time to watch this masterpiece.

The story centers around Ash Lynx, a 17-year-old gang leader living in New York City, and Eiji Okumura, a Japanese photographer’s assistant. While investigating a cryptic phrase, Banana Fish, Ash realizes that it’s tied to a powerful drug and crime syndicate and gets entangled in a dangerous situation. Meanwhile, after a chance encounter with Eiji, his kindness becomes a source of comfort and hope for Ash, who has suffered throughout his life.

9) The Ribbon Hero

Image Courtesy of Twin Engine

The Ribbon Hero is an original film which premiered on the platform last year. While the story is based on an original script, the film is heavily inspired by Osamu Tezuka’s forgotten 1960s classic, Princess Knight. The story takes place in a medieval setting, centering around Sapphire, a young princess who has no choice but to pretend to be a male prince so she can inherit the throne. This latest anime film has the protagonist with the same name, but the story is a much darker version than Tezuka’s manga. In the new film, Sapphire grieves the loss of her homeland, Silverland, which was destroyed by a calamity called Nergal.

The calamity was so horrifying and devastating that she had no choice but to find temporary shelter with the kind people of Goldland. Unfortunately, it doesn’t take long for her to realize that the malevolent Nergal refuses to let her live in peace. Now that her new home is being threatened, the Princess has no choice but to take up arms, wipe away her ties, and fight for the new home she found.

8) Assassination Classroom

Image Courtesy of Lerche

Although it’s been more than a decade since this masterpiece debuted, Netflix only recently added both seasons of the anime. This beloved Shonen Jump series is considered one of the best action dramas ever since its debut, and the story wraps up in just two seasons, making it a perfect binge-worthy show for the month. The anime centers around a group of misfit middle school students of Class 3-E, who are isolated from the school building because of their behavior or poor grades.

Their lives take a drastic turn when they meet their new homeroom teacher, a yellow-colored, octopus-like creature called Koro Sensei. The students are tasked with killing their teacher since he threatens to destroy the planet, but that’s no easy task considering his powers are beyond anything a human can compare. However, no one could’ve expected that the strange-looking being is somehow the best teacher they ever got. As the students learn all kinds of new things from Koro Sensei, the anime slowly unravels his identity and the reason behind his terrifying powers.

7) Vivy -Fluorite Eye’s Song-

Image Courtesy of WIT Studio

This futuristic sci-fi anime remains one of WIT Studio’s most underrated projects even after five years since its release. It’s based on an original story, which pretty much explains why the series never gained the recognition it deserved. WIT Studio is famous for working on original anime series, but they rarely have enough popularity to compete with mainstream Shonen shows. The gorgeous yet tragic story spans across 100 years, following the AI songstress Vivy at the amusement park NiaLand, who embarks on a journey to save humanity.

In only 13 episodes, the series features an incredibly soul-crushing story that focuses heavily on what it means for an AI to sing from the heart. The world is full of highly evolved AIs set out to eradicate mankind, and is on the brink of ruin as the air is filled with the stench of blood and burning bodies, leaving Vivy alone fighting to save humanity. While the anime premiered in 2021, Netflix only added it to its library earlier this year.

6) Dorohedoro

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

MAPPA’s darkest fantasy series finally received the popularity it deserved after its second season was released this year. While the third season is currently under production, both seasons of the anime are currently streaming on Netflix. The anime originally premiered in 2020, and it took MAPPA six years to release a second season. However, the wait was more than worth it thanks to the exceptional story and stunning visuals. The third season hasn’t shared a release window yet, but it shouldn’t take too long considering the studio has already shared the first look.

The story takes place in an urban fantasy world where a dark and dangerous district called the Hole exists, where the strong prey on the weak. Caiman, a half-reptile, half-man, is a victim of brutal experiments by sorcerers, as he is cursed with his appearance and tormented by nightmares. He also has no memories of his past, which makes it all the more difficult for him to catch the perpetrators. Accompanied by his female companion, Nikaido, Caiman discovers the dark secrets lingering in the alleys of the Hole while also uncovering what truly happened in his past.

5) Spy x Family

Image Courtesy of CloverWorks

While fans await an update on the anime’s fourth season, Netflix added all three seasons to its U.S. library. This beloved anime is based on Tatsuya Endo’s Shonen Jump+ manga, which is still ongoing. Spy x Family is known for its adorable family dynamics while it explores dark themes such as war and trauma beneath its cheerful facade. The series explores layers of mysteries through the main characters as they share a common goal of keeping the peace between two warring nations.

While the story is episodic in nature, it moves steadily towards an overarching plot as it focuses on the crucial mission Loid Forger has been assigned. Known as the best spy in Westalis, Loid is doing everything he can to keep the peace with Ostania even if it means he has to create a fake family. However, he has no idea that his adoptive daughter, Anya, and his fake wife, Yor, both have their own set of secrets they can’t share with anyone. The story explores the daily lives of the Forger family as they keep their true selves hidden from one another.

4) Mob Psycho 100

Image courtesy of Studio Bones

With an exceptional story, stunning animation, fight choreography, and a satisfying ending, Mob Psycho 100 is one of the best Shonen series of all time. The anime wraps up the story within three seasons, giving viewers everything they could ask for in a Shonen anime. Based on ONE’s award-winning manga, the same author as One-Punch Man, this masterpiece follows Shigeo Kageyama, also known as Mob, an eighth-grade student with destructive psychic abilities who decides to keep his powers hidden from the world.

In order to keep his powers honed, he works under Arataka Reigen, who wants to make use of Mob’s terrifying abilities. Just as Arataka hoped, Mob fights evil spirits for him while using his powers under the guise of training. However, the troubles surrounding him never seem to end. The anime is commemorating its 10th anniversary this year, so now is the perfect time to take a jog through memory lane with a rewatch.

3) Lost in Starlight

Image Courtesy of Climax Studios

Released in 2025, Lost in Starlight is the first globally released Korean anime movie, and the visuals are more than beautiful enough to attract viewers. This standalone movie is based on an original story, and it never got the attention it deserved. Set in the year 2050, the movie blends retro and futuristic elements to create a unique visual aesthetic, and it’s all enhanced by the soothing soundtrack, which is a core part of the story.

The overall plot focuses primarily on Nan-young, a talented astronaut who dreams of leading the next Mars Expedition Project. However, after failing to make the cut despite fulfilling the requirements, she visits Korea and meets Jay, a former musician who abandoned his dream years ago and is now repairing vintage audio equipment. The story explores their relationship as they embrace their individual dreams while also dealing with their growing feelings, even though they will have to part soon.

2) Forest of Piano

Image Courtesy of Gaina

Unfortunately, Netflix will remove this anime on September 28th this year, so this is your last chance to watch this masterpiece. Since Forest of Piano is a Netflix original, you won’t be able to stream it anywhere else. This beautiful coming-of-age story is based on the award-winning manga written and illustrated by Makoto Isshiki. The story centers around Kai Ichinose, a young boy who grew up in the red-light district and finds comfort by playing an abandoned piano in the forest.

Although Kai has never formally learned to play the instrument from anyone, he can somehow produce a beautiful melody. However, for some unknown reason, no one else can play the broken piano except Kai, as if the piano has chosen him only. His raw talent caught the attention of Sosuke Ajino, a former piano prodigy turned teacher, who decided to take the boy to a global platform. Along with him, his classmate Shuehei Amamiya, the son of a renowned pianist, hopes to follow in his father’s footsteps despite the rocky path ahead of him. As the young boys strive for the top, they deal with several challenges that come along the way in the competitive music world.

1) Blue Giant

Image Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Blue Giant is probably one of the most underrated anime films of all time, and every anime fan needs to watch it at least once. Based on the award-winning manga by Shinichi Ishizuka, a film adaptation was released in 2023. It won the Best Music Award at the 47th Japan Academy Film Prizes the following year. This bittersweet story centers around Dai Miyamoto, who dreams of becoming the world’s best jazz saxophonist and moves to Tokyo in order to fulfill his dream. There, he meets Yukinori Sawabe at a small music club, who has been trained in classical music but accepts Dai’s offer after witnessing his talent.

The duo also encounters Shunji Tamada and forms a group named JASS, striking a chord in the hearts of everyone who hears their music. As the movie continues, Dai keeps rushing full speed towards his goal of becoming the greatest jazz player in the world. The film will never return with a sequel since it has already adapted the manga up until the ending. However, despite the beautiful adaptation, it compromised the overall story with fast pacing and the removal of several scenes.