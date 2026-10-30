3 Anime to Watch If You Miss Fire Force

Based on Atsushi Ookubo’s action Shonen manga, Fire Force remains one of the most beloved action fantasy series of all time. While the manga was released in 2019, the series took four years to release an anime adaptation by David Production. However, the wait was more than worth it thanks to the intriguing story praised for its unique world-building in a post-apocalyptic era, thrilling action, and, most of all, one of the most satisfying endings in Shonen. The manga reached its conclusion in 2022, and it set a benchmark for Shonen endings, especially considering how the demographic is infamous for rushed and controversial finales.

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In April this year, the anime adaptation also wrapped up the main story, which did justice to the absurd visuals featured in the manga. The anime ends after a major time skip featuring how Shinra and the others have adjusted to the new world. Since the franchise already has a prequel titled Soul Eater, we can’t expect to see much from the main characters of Fire Force in the future. Not to mention that both manga by Ookubo have already ended without any extra chapters or continuation. Since Fire Force is over for good, you can watch these three anime to fill the void.

3) Soul Eater

Image courtesy of Bones

As mentioned earlier, Fire Force was released as a sequel to Soul Eater to explain the reason how that bizarre world came into existence. It follows different characters from Fire Force while exploring the new world created by Shinra in the Fire Force ending. After the second Great Cataclysm, Shinra reconstructed the world from scratch after everyone was incinerated and the planet was turned into a second sun. In order to break the cycle of despair and ensure that another Cataclysm wouldn’t happen, Shinra made life a little less precious. In the new world he created, Death is something everyone is familiar with, which makes the premise of Soul Eater all the more unique. This anime was adapted by Studio Bones, and it never returned with a sequel season, but it’s still a must-watch for every Fire Force fan. While the Fire Force finale teased a Soul Eater anime, it’s unclear if the anime will return with a sequel or a reboot next.

2) My Hero Academia

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

On the surface, it may not seem like both series have anything in common. However, the narratives are driven by the intense desire of Shinra and Deku to become heroes. While Shinra wishes to be a hero so he could finally be accepted by the world, Izuku’s wish is to follow in the footsteps of his idol, All Might. My Hero Academia follows similar Shonen tropes such as a shadowy villain organization, powers given to a select few in the world by pure luck, and many more things that will remind you of Fire Force. Not only that, but this exceptional series has also been fully adapted into an anime, which makes ot even easier for fans to catch up with the series. Written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi, MHA is considered no less than a Shonen classic, all thanks to its global influence and popularity.

1) Blue Exorcist

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The manga has been ongoing since 2009, and thanks to its huge fan base, the anime keeps returning with sequels. While Blue Exorcist is yet another series with a different premise, it shares similarities through the protagonist. Both protagonists are feared as Devils, but they turn out to be innocent teenagers with heartwarming personalities that make everyone around them root for them. Not to mention that they start off as powerful, so unlike My Hero Academia, we don’t get to see the underdog trope. While Fire Force relies heavily on world-building and layers of mysteries, Blue Exorcist comes off as more slice-of-life with an action-driven narrative. The latest season, Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga, was released in 2024, but a sequel might take longer than expected since the manga runs on a monthly schedule. This is why it will take a while before enough chapters are released for the animation studio to release a new season.

Do you agree with our picks – or have an anime you’d like to recommend that shares similar vibes to Fire Force? Let us know in the comments below.



