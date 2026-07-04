Shonen Jump Hit Anime Shows Off Big Season 3 Makeover – Watch the Trailer

One major Shonen Jump franchise is coming back to screens next year with a third season of the anime, and its first trailer is showing off the franchise’s big makeover heading into Season 3. Shonen Jump franchises have been going through a wild kind of era in the last couple of years as not only are several anime adaptations beginning long after their original manga came to an end, but there are even some franchises returning for new sequels or revivals. Hajime Komoto’s Mashle: Magic and Muscles is sort of right in the middle of that.

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Aniplex took the stage during the Anime Expo 2026 weekend to reveal more of the projects that they now have in the works, and revealed the first look at Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 3 in motion. Picking up with the climax of the Divine Visionary Exam Arc that began in the second season, this third season looks a lot different than the other two thanks to a new character designer behind the scenes. Check out Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 3 in action with the trailer below.

Mashle Season 3 Confirms 2027 Release With First Trailer

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MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Tri-Magicathlon Divine Visionary Final Exam Arc will be making its debut sometime in January next year as part of the Winter 2027 anime schedule, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date or international streaming plans as of the time of this writing. You’ll likely notice how differently it looks compared to the first two seasons as while much of the production staff is returning for their respective roles in the next season, there has been one key change behind the scenes.

Tomoya Tanaka returns to direct Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 3 for A-1 Pictures with Yosuke Kuroda returning as series writer and Masaru Yokoyama composing the music. Chiaki Furuzumi will be taking over as character designer for this new season, however, instead of Hisashi Higashijima seen in the second season. That seems to have made enough of a difference behind the scenes as this new trailer looks a lot bolder than what was seen in the first two seasons.

What to Know for Mashle Season 3

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As the extended title for the season suggests, Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 3 will be picking up with the second half of the Divine Visionary Exam Arc. Hajime Komoto’s original manga run isn’t that long when compared to other Shonen Jump hits, so this actually is one of the first steps towards the manga’s actual grand finale. With this anime previously confirming that it was going to offer a complete adaptation of the manga’s story, fans can also rest easy knowing there’s still much more to go.

Mashle really took fans by surprise as it’s both a comedic series with a main character who literally muscles his way to success in a world ruled by magic, but also has plenty of cool fights and moments of its own. This is especially the case with the second half of the series that begins with this third season, so make sure you catch up with everything that’s happened so far now streaming with Netflix, Crunchyroll and more.

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