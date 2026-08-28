1 Year Later, Jujutsu Kaisen’s Most Emotional Arc Is Getting a New U.S. Release

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 still has a long way to go, but the anime keeps returning with all kinds of updates for fans. Written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, the manga began serialization in 2018 before receiving an anime adaptation by MAPPA in 2020. While the manga already had decent enough success by then, its popularity skyrocketed after the anime debut. With more than 150 million manga copies in circulation and a globally hit anime series, Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most successful franchises of all time. There’s no doubt that most of the series’ popularity is thanks to the exceptional animation and the storyboarding by the animation studio. The anime became even more popular in the second season when the director changed.

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The new art style suited the story even more, and the fluid action scenes were better than most anime in the industry. The second season, which was released in 2023, kicked off with the Hidden Inventory Arc, which is still a fan-favorite. The beloved flashback arc was later compiled in a feature-length movie in May last year. Not long after the movie began streaming on Crunchyroll in June this year, the official website confirmed the Blu-ray will be released on November 17th, 2026, in North America. You can pre-order the home video on the official Crunchyroll store, where you can find all the details regarding the latest release.

The Hidden Inventory / Premature Death Arc Is Still Loved Among Fans

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Titled Gojo’s Past Arc in the manga, the anime rebranded the name before introducing fans to the much-needed flashback centering around Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto. Jujutsu Kaisen is primarily famous for its action-packed arcs with minimal character interactions during the battles. However, the flashback is considerably different as it focuses more on the friendship between the strongest duo and the tragedy that took place to force them apart.

The story doesn’t simply focus on character growth, but also the burden carried by the strongest and the grief of loss that came along with it. Beneath its cheerful spring atmosphere, the flashback arc highlights the brutality of the Jujutsu society and the impact it has on the younger generation. With high emotional stakes and just the right amount of action, it didn’t take long for fans to fall in love with the arc.

What to Expect From Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

The upcoming season 4 will wrap up the Culling Game Arc, the longest arc in the entire manga. While the first two seasons were released in two cours, Season 3 only aired 12 episodes. It followed the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident before commencing the Culling Game. The anime ends its latest season on a massive cliffhanger after Yuta’s battle in Sendai.

Ryomen Sukuna continues to wait patiently to carry out his plans while the other sorcerers are looking for a way to free Gojo from the Prison Realm. The fourth season hasn’t shared a release window yet, but it shouldn’t take long, considering a first teaser was already revealed in June during MAPPA’s 15th anniversary event.