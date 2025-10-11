2025’s Most Controversial Anime Returns for New Season in 2026: Watch the Trailer

The Beginning After the End, the most controversial anime that debuted this year, is returning for a new season next year, and a new trailer has been released ahead of its big comeback. There were some infamous anime releases through the year thus far as while there have been a number of anime adaptations that caught fire for their controversial materials, but there was one series in particular that had gotten a lot of negative attention over its anime adaptation in general. It had gotten such a negative response that even the creator had to step in and address fans about the situation.

The Beginning After the End was hit so negatively by fans that they even launched a petition to somehow get the anime to start over. But rather than that happening, The Beginning After the End is continuing through with its efforts that a second season is now in the works for a release sometime next Spring. As part of Crunchyroll’s presentation for the New York Comic Con 2025, a new trailer has been released for The Beginning After the End Season 2 ahead of its premiere next year.

The Beginning After the End Season 2 Premieres Spring 2026

The Beginning After the End Season 2 is currently scheduled to premiere sometime during the Spring 2026 anime schedule, but a concrete release date has yet to be announced as of this time. Crunchyroll will be exclusively streaming its new episodes alongside their premiere, and it’s where you can catch up with everything that’s happened with the first season thus far. Staff details have yet to be confirmed for the new season, but it’s likely going to feature plenty of returning staffers from the first season with studio A-CAT continuing to oversee its production.

The Beginning After the End series creator TurtleMe also teased fans during New York Comic Con 2025 that Season 2 will feature some bigger battles, new foes, and even an original story that they will be developing alongside Studio A-CAT. “With Season 1 now at its end and Season 2 officially announced to come next year, I wanted to take a moment to thank everyone involved in this massive endeavor,” the creator stated when the new season was first announced to be in the works. “Writing The Beginning After the End was a journey that I walked alone for a long time.”

Is TBATE Season 2 Going to Be Better?

“That isn’t the case anymore,” the creator continued. “With each iteration of the series, my team has expanded to the point where I find it unimaginable what sort of state TBATE would’ve been in if I had tried to do it all myself. With the anime, it was even larger. There were so many moving parts and pieces of the puzzle that needed to click into place at the right time that I’m still in disbelief that we made it this far.” Now we’ll see more of that larger scope set into place with this new season.

The Beginning After the End had the most controversial debut this year as the anime received a petition with over 50,000 signatures featuring fans hoping to see a different studio bringing it all to life. But rather than folding to fan pressure, the anime is pushing forward with its original plans whether or not fans like it. But hopefully it all works out when the new episodes premiere next Spring.

