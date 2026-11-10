After the Anime’s Success, A Classic Shojo Confirms Live-Action Series Is Coming Next

Hana-Kimi is commemorating its 30th anniversary with a live-action series and a stage play. While the anime’s future remains uncertain, the franchise only keeps increasing in popularity after being underrated outside of Japan. For several decades now, the anime and manga industry has been heavily dominated by the Shonen demographic, which is why most of the mainstream series are purely battle action. Even the majority of the best-selling manga of all time are also Shonen, including One Piece, Naruto, Dragon Ball, Demon Slayer, and many more. On the other hand, while most Shojo series often fall behind in global recognition, they always offer some of the most unique stories fans have ever seen.

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The 1990s weren’t only a phenomenal decade for Shonen, but the Shojo demographic also thrived during that time with the release of some of the best classics that are appreciated to this day. Unfortunately, despite receiving critical acclaim, many such series never received an anime adaptation or took decades to be introduced to fans. Written and illustrated by Hisaya Nakajo, Hana-Kimi began serialization in Hakusensha in 1996 and reached its conclusion in 2004. To date, the franchise has released plenty of projects like drama CDs and a live-action drama, and it continues to expand its reach thanks to new adaptations.

When Is Hana-Kimi‘s New Live-Action Coming Out?

Image Courtesy of Nippon TV

Comic Natalie confirmed that the eight-episode series will premiere on the NTV channel on December 5th, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. JST (12:30 a.m. EST). Each episode will run for around half an hour, featuring the story from Nakajo’s beloved manga. The series will stream in Japan on streaming services TVer and Hulu. However, international fans still await a release date, and there’s been no information on whether the live-action will stream outside of Japan. Additionally, Keisuke Shibata and NTV’s Shiori Ueno are serving as the director while Fumie Koga, Yuka Arai, and Kazumi Ōki will provide the scripts, with composition done by Yōko Tamura.

On the other hand, Shintarō Sugano will be writing and directing the stage play with the same cast members as the drama. The stage play will take place from February 13th to 15th, 2027, in Osaka after the drama reaches its conclusion. It will also move to Aichi on February 18th and 19th, as well as Tokyo from March 13th to 22nd of the same year. Comic Natalie also revealed the cast members, including Hana Kawamura as Mizuki Ashiya, The Rampage member Makoto Hasegawa as Izumi Sano, another The Rampage member Itsuki Fujiwara as Shūichi Nakatsu, and many more.

What’s Next for Hana-Kimi Anime?

Imag Courtesy of Production I.G.

While the franchise has huge plans for its 30th anniversary, there’s been no mention of the anime’s sequel season. The second season aired in the Summer 2026 anime season and reached its conclusion in September this year. While several weeks have already passed, fans have no clue if the anime will ever return with a sequel. Not to mention that it’s pretty common for Shojo adaptations to become forgotten over the years. This fan-favorite series centers around Mizuki Ashiya, who became completely enamored by Izuki Sano after seeing him at a high jump competition. She moved from the United States to Japan and enrolled in the same institute as him. However, Izumi has to go to an all-boys school, which is why Mizuki crossdresses as a boy in order to fit in.

Head down to the comments to tell us if you are excited for the new live-action adaptation of Hana-Kimi or if it should have an anime sequel instead?



