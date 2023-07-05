Anime Expo Exclusive Dragon Ball Goku and Krillin Funko Pop 2-Pack Is On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Anime Expo 2023 took place July 1st through the 4th, and Hot Topic unveiled the Dragon Ball Goku & Krillin Funko Pop 2-pack as their exclusive for the event. However, if you couldn't attend in person, a limited quantity of the Dragon Ball sets will be available in Hot Topic stores and online, most likely starting today July 5th.

We expect that pre-orders will be available here at Hot Topic for $34.90 at some point during the day (UPDATE: Available now!) and that they will sell out quickly. This article will be updated with new information as it becomes available. Note that today is expected to be another Wednesday Funko drop event, so it's likely that there will be a lot more figures where that came from. You can keep tabs on all of the releases right here via our master list.

How to Watch Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

Directed by Tetsuro Kodama for Toei Animation with an original story, screenplay, and new character designs from original Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, Crunchyroll has announced that Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be available for streaming with their service on July 12th.

The synopsis for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero reads: "The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves 'Super Heroes'. They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan… What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!"

The Japanese voice cast for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero includes Masako Nozawa as Gohan, Goku and Goten, Toshio Furukawa as Piccolo, Yuko Minaguchi as Pan, Ryo Horikawa as Vegeta, Mayumi Tanaka as Krillin, Aya Hisakawa as Bulma, Takeshi Kusao as Trunks, Miki Ito as Android 18, Bin Shimada as Broly, Koichi Yamadera as Beerus, Masakazu Morita as Whis, Hiroshi Kamiya as Gamma 1, Mamoru Miyano as Gamma 2, Miyu Irino as Dr. Hedo, Volcano Ota as Magenta, and Ryota Takeuchi as Carmine.

The English voice cast includes Kyle Hebert as Gohan, Sean Schemmel as Goku, Robert McCollum as Goten, Jeannie Tirado as Pan, Christopher. R Sabat as Piccolo and Vegeta, Sonny Strait as Krillin, Monica Rial as Bulma, Eric Vale as Trunks, Meredith Mccoy as Android 18, Johnny Yong Bosch as Broly, Jason Douglas as Beerus, Ian Sinclair as Whis, Aleks Le as Gamma 1, Zeno Robinson as Gamma 2, Zach Aguilar as Dr. Hedo, Charles Martinet as Magenta, and Jason Marnocha as Carmine.