Yashahime Sees Inuyasha's Daughter Use His Classic Techniques

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon has now begun its main story focusing on the new trio of characters introduced for the sequel, and the newest episode of the series saw classic techniques from Rumiko Takahashi's classic Inuyasha manga make their return to anime when Inuyasha and Kagome's daughter surprisingly busts them out. After a series premiere that reunited fans with the cast from the original Inuyasha anime one last time, the sequel series has finally set out a path for their children, Moroha, Towa, and Setsuna. This also means we have seen them fight a few times now.

With the new series now putting the main trio in danger, the newest episode gave them their first major fight back as a team in the feudal era. This fight showed what Moroha could really do, and confirmed that she not only received spirit powers from her mother but demon powers from her father. Which means we got to see Inuyasha's classic attacks brought back to the anime through his daughter.

MOROHA'S IRON REAVER SOUL STEALER AND BLADES OF BLOOD IS BRINGING BACK MEMORIES 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 AHHHHHH#半妖の夜叉姫 #yashahime pic.twitter.com/RdKZqjlRsU — umo⁷ ✨ SESSRIN WON (@___nanash1o) October 31, 2020

Episode 5 of the series tasked Moroha with a powerful new bounty of a son who was trying to gather bones to revive his father, one of the four perils. It was a strong duo of opponents, so Moroha tapped into her demonic blood with the power of a special rouge the Great-Dog Demon (her grandfather) once made for Lady Izayoi. With this power came some familiar moves.

Moroha, in her Beniyasha form, suddenly cut through one of the demons with Iron-Reaver Soul Stealer. And to top it off, when she's struck she uses the blood for the Blades of Blood technique. Unfortunately, this power is short lived as Moroha can only use it for less than a minute before it tires her out for the rest of the day. But with this brief return, there's a tease that we'll see much more of these techniques -- and Inuyasha himself --- sooner rather than later!

What did you think of Moroha using Iron-Reaver Soul Stealer and Blades of Blood? What do you think happened to Inuyasha? How do you feel about Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!