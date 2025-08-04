Naruto Creator Settles Power Level Debate With Black Clover Tribute

Black Clover fans love debating how strong Asta is compared to Weekly Shonen Jump’s biggest icons, and Naruto‘s creator has settled that debate for good with a special new tribute as part of Black Clover’s 10th anniversary celebration. Black Clover has kicked off a whole new wave of projects to help commemorate the 10th anniversary of its original debut with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and one of these special projects has recruited some of Shonen Jump’s biggest creators. Offering their take on the long running franchise, fans are about to see entirely new takes on Asta and the others.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Black Clover is launching special art from 17 different Shonen Jump creators and artists to help celebrate the manga’s 10th anniversary, and the first of these new tributes have been revealed as Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto has shared his own take on Black Clover. But hilariously, it reveals that even multiple Naruto clones can’t lift up Asta’s base Demon-Slayer sword. Which really is going to either settle this long running strength debate, or spark it in a whole new kind of way. Check it out below as released by Shueisha.

Shueisha

Black Clover Celebrates 10 Years

Black Clover first made its debut with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine ten long years ago, but it will be ending its run in an entirely different magazine. A little over a year or so ago, it was announced that Yuki Tabata would be shifting away from the weekly release demands of Shonen Jump to a new quarterly release schedule with Jump GIGA magazine. In the time since, fans have seen Black Clover return with massive new updates continuing through the final battles for the fate of the Clover Kingdom. Each new entry brings us all closer to the end.

Black Clover has been working through the final arc of its manga since it moved over to its new quarterly release schedule, and Asta and Yuno now find themselves struggling against Lucius Zogratis for the final time. Things have been getting increasingly intense as Asta and the others exhaust all of their options in the attempts to defeat the villain thus far, so fans have been eagerly waiting to see what could be possibly coming next as the manga gets closer to its potential final chapter. Which is seeming like it’s coming faster than you’d think.

Shueisha

Black Clover’s Anime Is Coming Back Too

One of the biggest surprise announcements for Black Clover‘s 10th anniversary, however, was the confirmation that the anime is set to return in the near future as well. Black Clover has announced that Season 2 of the anime is now in the works, and Studio Pierrot will be behind the animation production once more. The anime has yet to confirm a release window or date as of the time of this writing, but its new episodes will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll when they premiere it’s also where you can catch up with Black Clover‘s anime so far.

“The production of the long-awaited new anime season of Black Clover has been confirmed!” Tabata shared in a message to fans when the anime was first announced. “I’m beyond ecstatic going into the new anime season after the super-passionate movie that came out! Thanks to all of you, Black Clover is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year! I definitely plan to keep this hype going! I want fans from Japan and all around the world to enjoy the powered-up anime that’s going to be brought to you by the most awesome anime production staff! Thank you so much for supporting Black Clover!”