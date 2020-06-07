Black Clover Reveals Manga Return Date

Black Clover's manga been running at a fairly strong pace during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but the series will be taking a short break soon! With the release of Chapter 253 of the series as part of the latest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, it was confirmed that the manga will be taking a short, one-week break before the release of the next chapter! Meaning that the manga will be skipping the June 14th issue of the magazine, and will instead be releasing Chapter 254 of the series on June 21st.

Thankfully, it's not going to be a long break and it's a break that seems par for the course. Although the break means that we won't be getting another chapter for an extra week, thus making the wait longer, fans are definitely glad to see series creator Yuki Tabata will be taking a breather. Especially given how intense the series has been lately.

Black Clover is now deep into the war against the Spade Kingdom as Vanica of the Dark Triad and her Devils have made their way to various points of the Heart Kingdom and have begun their attacks. Although the latest few chapters have shown just how much the Magic Knights have grown during their six months of training, the battles are just getting started.

(Photo: Pierrot)

In the previous chapter of the series, Vanica revealed that no matter how much damage her soldiers take she can revive them for as long as necessary. Their Devil powers will be keeping them alive, and thus Noelle and the others will be having to try to come up with whatever they can in order to win at the end of the day. Speaking of Noelle, the latest cliffhanger features her battle against Vanica specifically.

Although Lolopechka, Noelle, and Mimosa had hatched a plan in order to limit Vanica's power. Vanica proves that even this won't be enough to take her down completely. This means the wait for Chapter 254 is going to be a little tougher than ever, but at least when it returns we'll be jumping right back into a huge battle.

What have you been thinking of Black Clover's latest arc? How have you liked the fights against the Spade Kingdom so far? How do you think Noelle's fight will turn out when the manga returns? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

