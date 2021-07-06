Black Clover Cosplay Burns it Down With Mereoleona

✖

One fiery Black Clover cosplay is really burning it down with the Captain of the Crimson Lion squad, Mereoleona Vermillion! Following Fuegoleon being taken out of action due to a major injury in the fights against the Eye of the Midnight Sun his older sister officially made her debut to take command of his squad for the time being. Not only was Mereoleona an instant shot in the arm to the Magic Knights, she also ended up serving as the captain of the special Royal Knights squad that was specifically put together to take on the Eye of the Midnight Sun and Elves' threat directly.

Ever since she exploded onto the scene, we have seen nothing but fiery and powerful displays from the fighter as she had honed her skills in the wild. She only continued to get stronger in the series since, and unfortunately her fight in the Spade Kingdom saga never quite made it to the anime yet (but it can be seen in the manga). Even still, now Mereoleona Vermillion has been brought to life perfectly through some fiery and awesome cosplay from @natylikespizza on Instagram! Check it out below:

Black Clover's anime wrapped up its impressive 170 episode run earlier this year, and one of the admittedly frustrating aspects of its ending was that it had to end halfway through the Spade Kingdom saga. This saga is still unfolding with new chapters in Yuki Tabata's original manga series, and features a new fight (and makeover) for Mereoleona as she shows just how much stronger she had gotten from the last time we got to see her in action.

The Spade Kingdom saga is still ongoing, so the anime had to come to an end before it got to a conclusive finale but thankfully we'll be seeing more from the anime franchise soon. Black Clover confirmed it has plans for a new feature film, and while there are no details as to what we can expect to see or when we can expect to see it, there is lots to adapt when it finally debuts. This not only includes Mereoleona's new fight, but some other game changing fights we have seen since.

What do you think? Where does Mereoleona Vermillion rank among your favorite fighters in Black Clover overall? Are you hoping to see her in action again in the anime someday? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!